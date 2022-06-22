2022 Shipper of Choice profile: Schreiber Foods

Presented by FreightWaves, in partnership with TriumphPay, the Shipper of Choice award recognizes the manufacturers, distributors and retailers that do the best job of keeping the American economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities and understanding what it takes to remove inefficiencies from the supply chain.

Among the top 25 Shippers of Choice for 2022 is … Schreiber Foods.

About Schreiber Foods

A Schreiber Foods facility in Mexico. (Photo: Schreiber)

Headquarters Green Bay, Wisconsin Annual sales Over $5 billion Shipper of Choice history 2019, 2020, 2022

Why Schreiber made the cut

Schreiber Foods is one of the largest dairy producers and distributors in the world. The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company makes lots of cheese and other dairy products — most of it sold under the brands of its customers.

Schreiber operates 27 facilities globally, including 13 in the U.S. In 2021, the company launched Schreiber Logistics, opening up its transportation network to other food manufacturers.

This year marks the third time privately held Schreiber has made FreightWaves’ Shipper of Choice list. Feedback from the people who nominated the company was nearly universal: This is a shipper that treats carriers and drivers well.

“Schreiber Foods has perfected the personal touch partnership between shipper and carrier,” wrote one carrier executive.

Peter Andrews, Schreiber’s transportation business manager, explained in a 2019 interview with FreightWaves that the company trains employees about the needs of truck drivers.

“A driver might say he’s running tight on hours, and our team actually understands what that means,” Andrews said.

The company also makes minimizing detention times a priority, he said.

“Getting drivers in and out of our facilities as quickly as possible is paramount for us,” Andrews said.

