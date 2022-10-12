2022 Shipper of Choice Profile: Shaw Industries

Presented by FreightWaves and in partnership with TriumphPay, the Shipper of Choice award recognizes the manufacturers, distributors and retailers that do the best job of keeping the American economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities and understanding what it takes to remove inefficiencies from the supply chain.

Among the top 25 Shippers of Choice for 2022 is … Shaw Industries.

About Shaw Industries

NYSE (Berkshire Hathaway parent company) BRK.B Headquarters Dalton, Georgia 2021 revenue approximately $6 billion 2021 net income N/A* Shipper of Choice history 3rd appearance *Not available

How Shaw Industries made the cut

As one of the largest private fleet operators in the country, drivers for Shaw Industries are experts at delivering carpet, laminate, tile and stone, synthetic turf and other specialty products to residential and commercial markets.

The company’s 2022 Shipper of Choice award marks a back-to-back win.

“Shaw’s logistics and supply chain strategies center on our customer — because their success drives our success,” Kevin O’Meara, vice president of integrated supply chain for Shaw, told FreightWaves. “We are honored to be considered a Shipper of Choice for two years in a row. This win is a testament to our Shaw associates, who ensure our customers have the support they need to do business every day.”

O’Meara said that the majority of Shaw’s network offers drop-and-hook loads with 24/7 gate access so that trucks can quickly and efficiently service the company’s business.

“We have amazing logistics partners who work with us to ensure there are no delays or disruptions in our supply chain. Their valued partnerships help us create solutions and innovations not only for our customers but also the drivers we work with.”

The company’s support for its drivers has translated into high driver retention rates. The company offers comprehensive rewards packages that focus on employee health and well-being.

Rickey Ramsey, interplant box driver. Credit: Shaw Industries

“For our drivers specifically, we have offered flexibility and other perks that make being on the road easier,” O’Meara said. “We have allowed our over-the-road driver teams to bring their dogs on the trucks with them, which has been a huge hit.”

Shaw has started quarterly driver appreciation meals at its distribution hubs across the country that allow the drivers to connect with one another “and feel even more valued for all their hard work,” according to O’Meara. “We also offer quarterly safety bonuses to further drive the importance of safety and compliance.”

To build on that support structure, O’Meara noted that the company recently created what it calls the Shaw Driver Finishing Program. It takes fresh driver graduates who have earned a Class A CDL and places them in Shaw’s 12-week training program designed to elevate them to Shaw’s standard of driving.

“So far, the pilot has seen great success and we hope to roll it out at our distribution hubs across the country.”

This year’s Shipper of Choice award winners were chosen out of nearly 400 companies nominated by FreightWaves readers on social media.

Shipper of Choice nominees completed a survey addressing operational data, including dwell times, overages/shortages and damages, hours of operation, communication protocols and facility attributes, including the availability of showers, bathrooms and break rooms for drivers.

