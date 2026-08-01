$20M in cocaine found beneath floorboards of commercial truck trailer at California border

Federal officers uncovered more than 1,000 pounds of cocaine concealed beneath floorboards on a commercial truck’s attached flatbed trailer. The truck arrived at California’s Calexico Port of Entry. Authorities estimated the recovered narcotics were worth more than $20 million. The shipment also included 269 bundles of rebar.
The driver, Jose Manuel Lopez Lopez, was the truck’s only occupant, according to federal prosecutors. Lopez, 44, entered the United States from Mexicali, Mexico. Officers arrested him after finding 366 packages within the trailer. The cocaine weighed 1,002.13 pounds, or 454.56 kilograms.
Inspectors find drugs beneath trailer floor
Customs and Border Protection officers X-rayed the attached flatbed during the border inspection. The scan showed anomalies in its wooden floorboards. A drug-sniffing dog then alerted officers to the equipment. Investigators unloaded the rebar before removing the planks.
Officers found packages stuffed beneath those boards, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported. Homeland Security Investigations agents assisted the inquiry. Drug Enforcement Administration personnel also participated in the case. Prosecutors described the amount as “a tremendous amount of drugs, even by the standards of this district.”
The recovery marked the Southern District of California’s second-largest cocaine seizure during 2026. The larger May investigation began with a months-long task force inquiry into a supposed retail store near Otay Mesa. Agents later found a 1,933-foot cross-border tunnel stretching from Tijuana to the business. Authorities estimated the passage reached 55 feet deep and included reinforced walls, rails, ventilation and electricity.
Federal prosecutors charged four people after officers seized 1,029.60 kilograms of suspected cocaine, or 2,269.87 pounds. Authorities estimated that May recovery had a value of more than $45 million. Investigators found the tunnel’s exit beneath a storage-room floor at the Buy 4 Less store. A hydraulic lift concealed the access point, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Driver enters not-guilty plea
Lopez pleaded not guilty during his federal arraignment July 28. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lupe Rodriguez Jr. scheduled his detention hearing for Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. Court records list the matter as case number 26-mj-08705. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paul Benjamin and Lawrence Casper are prosecuting the case.
Prosecutors charged Lopez with importing cocaine into the United States. The charge falls under Title 21, U.S. Code, Sections 952 and 960. It carries a mandatory minimum prison term of 10 years. A conviction could bring a maximum sentence of life in prison.
The California Homeland Security Task Force investigated and prosecuted the matter through Operation Take Back America. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Drug Enforcement Administration handled the investigative work. The federal charge remains an accusation. Lopez is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Why it matters
Criminal organizations can use legitimate commercial equipment and ordinary cargo to conceal high-value contraband. Freight professionals should understand how a routine-looking shipment can carry risks beyond theft or fraud.
Click here for more articles on cargo theft and freight fraud by Phil Brink.
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