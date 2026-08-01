$20M in cocaine found beneath floorboards of commercial truck trailer at California border

Federal officers uncovered more than 1,000 pounds of cocaine concealed beneath floorboards on a commercial truck’s attached flatbed trailer. The truck arrived at California’s Calexico Port of Entry. Authorities estimated the recovered narcotics were worth more than $20 million. The shipment also included 269 bundles of rebar.

The driver, Jose Manuel Lopez Lopez, was the truck’s only occupant, according to federal prosecutors. Lopez, 44, entered the United States from Mexicali, Mexico. Officers arrested him after finding 366 packages within the trailer. The cocaine weighed 1,002.13 pounds, or 454.56 kilograms.

Inspectors find drugs beneath trailer floor

Customs and Border Protection officers X-rayed the attached flatbed during the border inspection. The scan showed anomalies in its wooden floorboards. A drug-sniffing dog then alerted officers to the equipment. Investigators unloaded the rebar before removing the planks.