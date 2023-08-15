216 transportation and logistics companies make Inc. 5000 list

More than 200 transportation and logistics companies have made the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held firms in the U.S.

According to Inc., these companies saw 227% median growth, generated $38.4 billion in revenue and added 30,699 jobs. Of the 216 on the list, 150 are repeat honorees.

To qualify for the list, companies must be U.S.-based, founded by March 31, 2019, privately held, for-profit and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. The minimum revenue required for 2022 was $2 million. Inc. ranked 5,000 companies by percentage of revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

The top 5

MyFBAPrep, a tech-enabled e-commerce warehouse network based in Florida, debuted at the top of the list. It ranked No. 44 overall, seeing 8,773% three-year growth.

The company was founded by Tom Wicky, Taylor Smits and Bart Boughton in 2018. Wicky serves as CEO.

“MyFBAPrep has been on a rocketship ride since day one, which is a testament to our team’s hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment to customer service,” Wicky said in a statement Tuesday. “To earn a top 50 ranking on the Inc. 5000 in our first year of eligibility is great validation for all of us.”





Third-party logistics provider AFC Logistics was the second-highest-ranked transportation and logistics company, ranking No. 55. The company, which debuted on the list in 2022, saw 7,609% growth from 2019 to 2022.

The Tampa, Florida-based 3PL was founded by Steven Maly in 2016.

Taking the third spot was Red Lab Logistics, which debuted at No. 127 with 3,830% growth. The Charleston, South Carolina, company was founded in 2019.

In fourth place was TransLoop, a digital freight network, which made its second appearance on the list, coming in No. 138 overall with 3,692% three-year growth. In its 2022 debut, it was ranked No. 12.

The company, based in Chicago, was founded in 2018 by Nick Reasoner.

Rounding out the Top 5 was Freightplus, also appearing for a second time. This year it ranked No. 150 overall, seeing 3,576% growth over three years.

The Massachusetts company, founded in 1988, is led by Stephen Aborn.

The Top 10

Here’s a look at the companies that took the top spots in the transportation and logistics industry category:

Company Overall rank Location MyFBAPrep 44 Sunrise, Florida AFC Logistics 55 Tampa, Florida Red Lab Logistics 127 Charleston, South Carolina TransLoop 138 Chicago FreightPlus 150 Quincy, Massachusetts BroadRange Logistics 163 Forest Park, Georgia FlyCore Distribution 179 Dover, New Jersey Fluid Truck 184 Denver Summit Logistics Group 190 Wilmington, North Carolina Associated Logistics Group 191 St. Paul, Minnesota

You can view the full list on the Inc. 5000 website; select “Logistics & Transportation” under the “Industry” menu.