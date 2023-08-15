216 transportation and logistics companies make Inc. 5000 list

More than 200 transportation and logistics companies have made the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held firms in the U.S.
According to Inc., these companies saw 227% median growth, generated $38.4 billion in revenue and added 30,699 jobs. Of the 216 on the list, 150 are repeat honorees.
To qualify for the list, companies must be U.S.-based, founded by March 31, 2019, privately held, for-profit and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. The minimum revenue required for 2022 was $2 million. Inc. ranked 5,000 companies by percentage of revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.
The top 5
MyFBAPrep, a tech-enabled e-commerce warehouse network based in Florida, debuted at the top of the list. It ranked No. 44 overall, seeing 8,773% three-year growth.
The company was founded by Tom Wicky, Taylor Smits and Bart Boughton in 2018. Wicky serves as CEO.
“MyFBAPrep has been on a rocketship ride since day one, which is a testament to our team’s hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment to customer service,” Wicky said in a statement Tuesday. “To earn a top 50 ranking on the Inc. 5000 in our first year of eligibility is great validation for all of us.”
Third-party logistics provider AFC Logistics was the second-highest-ranked transportation and logistics company, ranking No. 55. The company, which debuted on the list in 2022, saw 7,609% growth from 2019 to 2022.
The Tampa, Florida-based 3PL was founded by Steven Maly in 2016.
Taking the third spot was Red Lab Logistics, which debuted at No. 127 with 3,830% growth. The Charleston, South Carolina, company was founded in 2019.
In fourth place was TransLoop, a digital freight network, which made its second appearance on the list, coming in No. 138 overall with 3,692% three-year growth. In its 2022 debut, it was ranked No. 12.
The company, based in Chicago, was founded in 2018 by Nick Reasoner.
Rounding out the Top 5 was Freightplus, also appearing for a second time. This year it ranked No. 150 overall, seeing 3,576% growth over three years.
The Massachusetts company, founded in 1988, is led by Stephen Aborn.
The Top 10
Here’s a look at the companies that took the top spots in the transportation and logistics industry category:
|Company
|Overall rank
|Location
|MyFBAPrep
|44
|Sunrise, Florida
|AFC Logistics
|55
|Tampa, Florida
|Red Lab Logistics
|127
|Charleston, South Carolina
|TransLoop
|138
|Chicago
|FreightPlus
|150
|Quincy, Massachusetts
|BroadRange Logistics
|163
|Forest Park, Georgia
|FlyCore Distribution
|179
|Dover, New Jersey
|Fluid Truck
|184
|Denver
|Summit Logistics Group
|190
|Wilmington, North Carolina
|Associated Logistics Group
|191
|St. Paul, Minnesota
Want to see more?
You can view the full list on the Inc. 5000 website; select “Logistics & Transportation” under the “Industry” menu.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
NOVEMBER 7-9, 2023 • CHATTANOOGA, TN • IN-PERSON EVENT
The second annual F3: Future of Freight Festival will be held in Chattanooga, “The Scenic City,” this November. F3 combines innovation and entertainment — featuring live demos, industry experts discussing freight market trends for 2024, afternoon networking events, and Grammy Award-winning musicians performing in the evenings amidst the cool Appalachian fall weather.