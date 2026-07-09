2M+ import containers to set new record, say retailers

Import volume at the nation’s major container ports is forecast to hit a new all-time record this month, driven by retailers stocking up ahead of expected tariff increases, a retail trade group says.

“This year’s early peak season is expected to continue through July as retailers and other importers prepare for potentially higher tariffs beginning in August and other trade uncertainties,” NRF Vice President for Supply Chain and Customs Policy Jonathan Gold said in a release.

The ongoing conflict in Iran is stoking supply chain impacts, Gold said, testing consumer resilience.

“Despite ongoing economic headwinds, consumers are continuing to spend, but affordability is a key factor affecting their spending habits,” he said.