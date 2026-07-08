Container rates near $9,000 as Iran war flares

Just when it looked safe to go back in the water, the United States and Iran restart hostilities, and container rates on the busiest U.S. trade lane near a three-year high.

Prices on the benchmark Asia-U.S. trans-Pacific levelled off 8% higher than the previous week, according to SONAR data analyst Freightos, as rates have yet to reflect declining fuel costs.

“Peak season demand continues to push rates higher – though the early start to this year’s busy season may mean volumes are already near their peak,” Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO) research chief Judah Levine wrote in a weekly note to clients.

General rate increases and peak season surcharges by carriers that took effect July 1 added about $1,000 per forty foot equivalent unit across major east-west lanes, said Levine. That’s brought total trans-Pacific increases to more than $3,000 per FEU since late May.

“West Coast rates are around $6,700 per FEU and East Coast rates are leveling off near $9,000 per FEU,” Levine said.