Wartime economy: Maersk lifts full-year guidance on strong demand

Big Blue is forecasting a big finish in 2026. And it has the unsettled Middle East in part to thank.

Maersk revised its financial guidance sharply upwards as peak season demand swells out of Asia and spot market rates continue to climb.

“Continued strong demand in the container market, particularly in the Far East, and a recent sustained increase in spot market rates means that A.P. Moller–Maersk (OTC: AMKBY) upgrades its guidance for full year 2026,” the Copenhagen-based company said Monday.

The world’s second-largest container carrier now expects underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in a range of $8-$10 billion. That’s up from previous estimates of $4.5-$7 billion.