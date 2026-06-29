Top 5 container line buying into major Europe terminal

The power balance among container carriers and the ports they serve continues to evolve.

German container line Hapag-Lloyd announced that subsidiary Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT) today signed a term sheet to acquire a 20% stake in Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg, the second-busiest box hub at the Port of Hamburg, Germany.

Hapag-Lloyd, the world’s fifth-largest liner operator, said that the transaction remains subject to the negotiation and finalization of binding agreements. No terms were disclosed.

Eurogate handled 1.13 million TEUs in the first half of 2025, behind the three combined terminals of HHLA at approximately 4.29 million TEUs. Hamburg posted total volume of 8.3 million TEUs this past year, third in Europe behind Rotterdam in The Netherlands and Belgium’s Antwerp.