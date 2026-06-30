Containers lost at sea nearly tripled in 2025

A shipper has a better chance of catching a home run ball at a major league baseball game than losing a container to the open ocean, a new study finds.

An estimated 1,478 containers were lost at sea in 2025 out of approximately 280 million transported globally, the World Shipping Council said in an annual report.

The number was up by 576 containers lost in 2024 and above the recent three-year average, the Washington-based trade group said. It noted that the May 2025 sinking of the MSC Elsa off the coast of India accounted for 640 containers, or 43% percent of all containers lost during the year.

The global supply chain moved a total of 280 million containers in 2025, so losses amounted to 0.0005% of all transported boxes. By comparison, an internet search revealed the chances of catching a home run at a major league baseball game at approximately 0.05%. (The odds of winning the Powerball lottery jackpot, for comparison, is even more vanishingly slim at 0.000000342% – or 1 in 292,201,338.)