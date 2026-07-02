Former FMC chief Sola to lead Thorn Run LatAm business team

Thorn Run Partners is launching a new business unit focused on what it says is growing economic opportunities in the Western Hemisphere.
The launch of the Washington lobbyist’s Latin America Business Opportunities Practice comes at a time of growing economic integration across the western hemisphere, “creating new opportunities for organizations seeking to establish or grow their presence in key regional markets,” is said in a release.
The seven-person team is headed by partner and former Federal Maritime Commission Chairman Louis Sola; longtime FMC Chief of Staff Mary Thien Hoang, and Hayden Jewett, a government affairs specialist in both the public and private sectors.
“As industry increasingly looks to diversify supply chains, expand into new markets, and strengthen regional partnerships, TRP will provide strategic guidance to help clients understand the evolving policy and business landscape shaping the Americas,” the company said.
The practice will identify growth and investment opportunities across Latin America, connecting clients with stakeholders and decision-makers across supply chains, logistics, energy, and critical industries.
“The Western Hemisphere is undergoing a profound economic realignment, with supply chain diversification and nearshoring rewriting the rules of regional trade,” said Sola, in the announcement. “Navigating this new reality requires more than just market entry strategies; it demands a sophisticated understanding of localized regulatory environments, maritime infrastructure, and geopolitical nuances. Formalizing this practice allows us to deploy our team’s deep, on-the-ground relationships and policy expertise to give clients a decisive edge across Latin American markets.”
Thorn Run said that the multidisciplinary team offers expertise in government relations, international trade, maritime policy, logistics, economic development, and public-private engagement.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
Read more:
Hormuz in the rearview as Asia-US ocean container rates soar past $7,900
FedEx sells supply chain unit to CMA CGM for $1.4B
Wartime economy: Maersk lifts full-year guidance on strong demand
Containers lost at sea nearly tripled in 2025
Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now