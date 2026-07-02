Former FMC chief Sola to lead Thorn Run LatAm business team

Thorn Run Partners is launching a new business unit focused on what it says is growing economic opportunities in the Western Hemisphere.

The launch of the Washington lobbyist’s Latin America Business Opportunities Practice comes at a time of growing economic integration across the western hemisphere, “creating new opportunities for organizations seeking to establish or grow their presence in key regional markets,” is said in a release.

Louis Sola

The seven-person team is headed by partner and former Federal Maritime Commission Chairman Louis Sola; longtime FMC Chief of Staff Mary Thien Hoang, and Hayden Jewett, a government affairs specialist in both the public and private sectors.

“As industry increasingly looks to diversify supply chains, expand into new markets, and strengthen regional partnerships, TRP will provide strategic guidance to help clients understand the evolving policy and business landscape shaping the Americas,” the company said.