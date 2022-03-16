  • ITVI.USA
3PL recap: Creating predictable carrier relationships

Automation helps fuel predictable outcomes

Photo of Alyssa Sporrer Alyssa SporrerWednesday, March 16, 2022
1 minute read
This 3PL Summit chat dives into how technology can help companies create predictable results with carrier relationships.
(Photo: FreightWaves)

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Creating predictable results with carrier relationships.

DETAILS: FreightWaves Executive Publisher Kevin Hill sits down with Michael Johnson to discuss creating predictable revenue streams with a freight brokerage. It’s about leaving the transactional lifestyle behind and focusing on building the relationships needed to move consistent freight.

SPEAKER: Johnson is the executive vice president of strategy at Redwood Logistics.

BIO: Johnson works with the executive, brokerage and technology teams to drive business growth through operational efficiencies and digital transformation. He identifies and executes strategic initiatives that are aligned with the short- and long-term goals of Redwood Logistics.

KEY QUOTES FROM JOHNSON:

“FreightTech is only as good as the relationships that FreightTech enables and the data feeding into freight technology.”

“Automation and freight technology come into play. We can drive less friction between our operations — between all parties — when we have those predictable outcomes. So having a carrier-centric mindset is what will fuel that.”

“Be mindful of the short game. Be mindful of the transactional relationships that are easy to find right now because longer term, it’s hard to add value with those relationships. They will come and go.”

