3PL recap: Using science to improve sales

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Sell more with science

DETAILS: A discussion on the science behind successful sales practices.

INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER: Kevin Hill, executive publisher at FreightWaves, and author and sales guru David Hoffeld.

BIO: Hoffeld is the CEO and chief sales trainer of Hoffeld Group and is the author of “The Science of Selling” and “Sell More With Science.” His approach is based on neuroscience and behavioral science and has been proved to increase sales.

KEY QUOTES FROM HOFFELD:

On building confidence: “You want to earn your success. You want to earn your confidence. When you put yourself in challenging situations, because any goal is going to be a challenge, you can break that down into little challenges. … I earn my success. You’ll find that your confidence will naturally grow as you push yourself.”

On combating negative events: “One strategy that I created based on the research is what I call reflect and flush. When something negative happens to you … reflect and flush. What can I learn from that? Once I identify a lesson and I think about how I’m going to act on it, then I refuse to think about it anymore because any more pondering on that situation will just pull me down, not build me up.”

On hitting goals: “I wrote down my top seven goals and I have them right in front of me in my bathroom, right next to my mirror. Every day at least twice, in the morning and in the night before I go to bed, I can’t help but to read through and think about my goals because they’re literally staring me in the face.”