  • ITVI.USA
    14,026.650
    -77.340
    -0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.910
    0.005
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    16.560
    -0.130
    -0.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,020.860
    -80.180
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.990
    0.070
    2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.480
    -0.190
    -5.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.600
    -0.020
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.560
    -0.030
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.580
    -0.040
    -1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.160
    -4.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -3.000
    -2.4%
FreightWaves LIVE: Events PodcastNews

3PL recap: Using science to improve sales

‘Reflect and flush’ negative events

Photo of Todd Maiden Todd MaidenWednesday, March 16, 2022
1 minute read
David Hoffeld at FreightWaves' 3PL Summit
David Hoffeld at FreightWaves' 3PL Summit (Photo: FreightWaves)

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Sell more with science

DETAILS: A discussion on the science behind successful sales practices.

INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER: Kevin Hill, executive publisher at FreightWaves, and author and sales guru David Hoffeld.

BIO: Hoffeld is the CEO and chief sales trainer of Hoffeld Group and is the author of “The Science of Selling” and “Sell More With Science.” His approach is based on neuroscience and behavioral science and has been proved to increase sales.

KEY QUOTES FROM HOFFELD:

On building confidence: “You want to earn your success. You want to earn your confidence. When you put yourself in challenging situations, because any goal is going to be a challenge, you can break that down into little challenges. … I earn my success. You’ll find that your confidence will naturally grow as you push yourself.”

On combating negative events: “One strategy that I created based on the research is what I call reflect and flush. When something negative happens to you … reflect and flush. What can I learn from that? Once I identify a lesson and I think about how I’m going to act on it, then I refuse to think about it anymore because any more pondering on that situation will just pull me down, not build me up.”

On hitting goals: “I wrote down my top seven goals and I have them right in front of me in my bathroom, right next to my mirror. Every day at least twice, in the morning and in the night before I go to bed, I can’t help but to read through and think about my goals because they’re literally staring me in the face.”

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes J.B. Hunt (No. 4) and A. Duie Pyle (No. 68).

Tags
Photo of Todd Maiden

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.