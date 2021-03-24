3PL Summit: How to differentiate logistics providers

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How 3PLs can differentiate themselves

DETAILS: Creating differentiation for your 3PL is the key to success and growth. How do you achieve differentiation when your services are almost identical to thousands of others? Most of the time it’s not what you sell but how you sell and position your services that creates the differentiation needed to thrive in freight sales.

SPEAKER: Lee Salz, author of “Sales Differentiation” and CEO at Sales Architects

BIO: Salz creates sales strategies for companies around the world in different industries. He is the award-winning author of six books, including “Hire Right, Higher Profits.” Salz conducts customized workshops on a wide array of sales performance topics, including sales differentiation, sales force development, hiring, onboarding and compensation.

KEY QUOTES FROM SALZ

“A No. 1 mistake is tossing out differentiators and leaving it to the person on the other side of the desk to decide why it matters and what it means.”

“There’s two sides to the sales differentiation equation. There’s differentiating what you sell and there’s also differentiating how you sell.”

“If you can come up with a creative way to describe what it is you do, and then when they say, ‘What is that?’ or, ‘Tell me more,’ you have hard-hitting sound bites for each of the decision influencers, that differentiates your business right in that first instance.”

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Alyssa Sporrer.

Related Stories:

GSCW chat recap: Building a niche influence on social media

GSCW chat recap: AI and automation in logistics

GSCW chat recap: Is the COVID-19 supply chain sustainable?

GSCW chat recap: John Tyson on sustainable supply chain management