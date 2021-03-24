3PL Summit: Refocusing software on the customer experience

This fireside chat recap is from the 3PL Summit, presented by FreightWaves and Front.

TOPIC: Reimagining the supply chain for a better customer experience

DETAILS: Visibility is a hot-button topic in the supply chain. It’s really a symptom of a larger problem supply chains face: manual, analog processes. Supply chains must be digitally transformed to address the visibility symptom — putting the supply chain at the heart of customer experience.

SPEAKERS: Luis Pajares, chief revenue officer, Turvo; Adam Robinson, vice president of product marketing, FreightWaves SONAR

BIO: Pajares brings over 30 years of experience in software and cloud technologies in both large publicly traded companies and startups. His career has been focused on finding and developing disruptive technologies that modernize industries. At Turvo, he is focused on applying his knowledge and experience in digital transformation to the logistics industry to create the world’s first collaborative logistics solution to unify every person, system and organization in the supply chain. In his previous role as group vice president for Oracle Communications, he was a senior member of the leadership team responsible for strategy with oversight of worldwide sales, alliances and partnerships.

KEY QUOTES FROM PAJARES:

“The key to collaboration is that it’s as if your customer and you, the 3PL, and your carriers were all in the same room and managing that order-to-cash workflow as if it was a team sport.”

“[Visibility matters to 3PLs] because their customers care. If you’re a 3PL, the customer says, ‘Look, I want to do business with you. I want you to manage my warehouse management, do my shipments.’ But if you don’t know where their things are, you’ll have a tough time winning a lot of business.”