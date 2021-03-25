3PL Summit: The Suez Canal crisis — WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Dooner and The Dude are live from the FreightWaves 3PL summit with a round of industry expert “speed dating,” and they welcome guests from every corner of the freight world on this episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? The guys also discuss the big problem in the Suez Canal and what it means for freight delays globally.

First up is Larry Klein, vice president of logistics at Bringg, who talks about overcoming the challenges of resource shortages from drivers to trucks and trailers and overall capacity. Bringg also presented a product demonstration as part of the 3PL summit.

Riley Ford, a Front account executive, joins the show to talk about the ways of rethinking logistics collaboration. Front’s LB Harvey, chief revenue and success officer, spoke with FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller about collaboration through email earlier in the day.

Prasad Gollapalli tells Dooner and The Dude how his company, Trucker Tools, differentiates itself in the market as a digital freight-matching service. He talks about how to not be a pretender in a saturated market.

Salesforce team lead Bob Hitt comes on to talk about how sales are done in a typical brokerage and how navigating multiple platforms from TMS to email to social media can slow them down. Hitt explains why metrics, not just the dollars being made, matter in measuring success.

Speaking of celebrating success measures, Ambition co-founder and COO Brian Trautschold joins Dooner and The Dude to talk about how Ambition gamifies metrics into a competitive and fun atmosphere.

Emtec Digital is one company featured in a tech demo for the 3PL Summit and Managing Partner Sachin Ghaisas talks about the challenges Emtec is solving for 3PL firms. Ghaisas told Dooner and The Dude about the tech trends companies are investing in and what it takes to disrupt the tech market.

Weather Optics founder and COO Scott Pecoriello joins the show with insight about providing cost-saving forecasts for supply chains. Weather is a major cause of freight delays and timely, accurate forecasts are crucial to keep things moving smoothly no matter the mode of transportation.

Last up is Bill Catania, founder and CEO of OneRail. Catania talks about scaling final-mile logistics using a platform approach and why it is important to optimize operations for speed.

You can find all the tech demos from the 3PL Summit here.



You can find more WHAT THE TRUCK?!? episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Subscribe to our Youtube

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook