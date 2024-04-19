4 things to know about the 2024 Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit

With the 2024 Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit revving up next week, here are four things to check out during this year’s virtual trucking program.

1. Where to watch

FreightWavesTV will livestream the event starting at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 24. It will also be streamed to FreightWaves social media accounts on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

2. Keynote topic

The summit will open with a keynote discussion between Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association President Todd Spencer and FreightWaves Enterprise Trucking Expert Thomas Wasson about regulatory impacts facing owner-operators. They will examine current and proposed legislation in Congress as well as regulatory moves by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

3. FreightWaves talks trucking

FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller will sit down for a chat with Truckstop CEO Kendra Tucker on the latest edition of “Fuller Speed Ahead.” FreightWaves “WHAT THE TRUCK?!?” host Tim Dooner will also interview Truckstop Chief Relationship Officer Brent Hutto briefly.



