4 things to know about the 2024 Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit

With the 2024 Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit revving up next week, here are four things to check out during this year’s virtual trucking program.
1. Where to watch
FreightWavesTV will livestream the event starting at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 24. It will also be streamed to FreightWaves social media accounts on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
2. Keynote topic
The summit will open with a keynote discussion between Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association President Todd Spencer and FreightWaves Enterprise Trucking Expert Thomas Wasson about regulatory impacts facing owner-operators. They will examine current and proposed legislation in Congress as well as regulatory moves by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
3. FreightWaves talks trucking
FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller will sit down for a chat with Truckstop CEO Kendra Tucker on the latest edition of “Fuller Speed Ahead.” FreightWaves “WHAT THE TRUCK?!?” host Tim Dooner will also interview Truckstop Chief Relationship Officer Brent Hutto briefly.
4. Fireside chats
These nine fireside chats will discuss a variety of trucking topics throughout the summit:
- 9:30 a.m.: Behind the wheel: Expert advice from an owner-operator with Chad Bobblett.
- 9:45 a.m.: How owner-operators can position themselves for success, with Innovative Logistics Group founder Adam Wingfield.
- 10:30 a.m.: Driving through downturns with Trucking Business and Beyond host Kevin Rutherford.
- 10:50 a.m.: Riding solo while building community, with Hell Bent Xpress LLC owner Jamie Hagen.
- 12:40 p.m.: Using data to grow your fleet, with Loadsmart Vice President of Digital Sales Casey Monahan.
- 12:55 p.m.: Wading through safety and compliance changes with Trucksafe Consulting President Brandon Wiseman.
- 1:15 p.m.: M&A in 2024 is all about opportunity, with Tenney Group President Spencer Tenney.
- 1:35 p.m.: Practical steps that owner-operators and small fleets can take in scaling to a larger operation, with Apex Transit Managing Director Marina Ivanov.
- 1:55 p.m.: The need for commercial vehicle navigation, with Trimble Sector Vice President of Transportation Michael Kornhauser.