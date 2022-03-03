5 reasons to attend FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain event

FreightWaves is shaking up the industry once again with an all-new in-person freight experience. We’re bringing together the greatest minds in the transportation, logistics and supply chain industries to share insights, predict future trends and showcase emerging technology at The Future of Supply Chain.

This premiere event will include exclusive VIP experiences, rapid-fire demos, interactive sponsor kiosks and engaging discussions about the key factors impacting the supply chain. Join us on May 9-10, 2022, at the Rogers Convention Center in Northwest Arkansas to learn first-hand how companies are digitally transforming the management of their supply chains, and explore the latest technology, newest applications, trends in education and continuing evolution of the overall supply chain.

Need more motivation? Here are five reasons why The Future of Supply Chain live event will be worth attending:

SPEAKERS Find out how Fortune 500 companies are building supply chain strategies to create competitive advantages that will drive their growth and profitability over the next decade. What technologies are the most exciting? Featured speakers include Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson; Jonathan Hoffman, former chief spokesman for the Pentagon; and Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder of Gatik.

NETWORKING The exhibit areas never close, meaning you can talk to people on your time. Get back to in-person networking. Meet up with old friends and make new friends at our fun events. These include:Emerge Happy Hour, J.B. Hunt Party and more to come!

PREPARE FOR THE FUTURE Get a first hand look at the newest supply chain technologies that will transform how companies operate and think about bringing their products to the end consumer.

ESCAPE YOUR REMOTE OFFICE Yes, there are advantages to working from home, but sometimes those four walls of your home office that was formerly a spare bedroom can seem to be closing in. You want to just get out among people again and talk shop. Now here’s your chance with the brightest and most enthusiastic minds in the industry.

IT’S THE OZARKS Rogers is located in Northwest Arkansas, one of the fastest growing metro areas in the country (specifically, 6.22% growth from 2015 to 2019). Fayetteville, Bentonville and Eureka Springs are all close by … as is Branson. Maybe you’ve heard of it? There is no shortage of attractions.

