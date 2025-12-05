50 truck fleet shuts down

The closure of James R. Smith Trucking, Inc., a family-owned operation based in Cullman, Alabama, that marked its 70th year in 2025, underscores the dire state of the freight market. Detailed in a Cullman Daily article, the shutdown of this 1955-founded carrier signals another casualty in a wave of trucking bankruptcies sweeping the industry.

A Legacy Lost to Market Pressures

James R. Smith Trucking grew from a modest fleet into a reliable freight service under the stewardship of the Smith family, navigating decades of economic shifts. The article, shared on Facebook, captured the end of an era, noting the final departure of its fleet and gratitude to drivers and customers, with images of the Cullman headquarters marking a legacy “that will long be remembered” as operations ceased.

The carrier operated 48 trucks and employed 50 drivers, per the Search Carrier portal in SONAR, with an average truck age of 10 years. However, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) data reveals a 24% out-of-service rating, likely tied to its aging fleet, amplifying operational woes. The age of the equipment suggests that the company didn’t have the resources to buy new trucks, making it vulnerable to higher maintenance costs, breakdowns, insurance rates, and unattractive fleet options for truck drivers.