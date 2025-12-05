50 truck fleet shuts down

The closure of James R. Smith Trucking, Inc., a family-owned operation based in Cullman, Alabama, that marked its 70th year in 2025, underscores the dire state of the freight market. Detailed in a Cullman Daily article, the shutdown of this 1955-founded carrier signals another casualty in a wave of trucking bankruptcies sweeping the industry.
A Legacy Lost to Market Pressures
James R. Smith Trucking grew from a modest fleet into a reliable freight service under the stewardship of the Smith family, navigating decades of economic shifts. The article, shared on Facebook, captured the end of an era, noting the final departure of its fleet and gratitude to drivers and customers, with images of the Cullman headquarters marking a legacy “that will long be remembered” as operations ceased.
The carrier operated 48 trucks and employed 50 drivers, per the Search Carrier portal in SONAR, with an average truck age of 10 years. However, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) data reveals a 24% out-of-service rating, likely tied to its aging fleet, amplifying operational woes. The age of the equipment suggests that the company didn’t have the resources to buy new trucks, making it vulnerable to higher maintenance costs, breakdowns, insurance rates, and unattractive fleet options for truck drivers.
The Freight Market’s Downward Spiral
The closure reflects the ongoing Great Freight Recession, a severe downturn driven by a relentless capacity glut. Over the past five years, active trucks have surged by 19%, fueled by low barriers to entry for drivers and fleets, according to industry data. This influx includes new entrants who skirt legal standards, paying below-market wages to unqualified drivers, creating an unsustainable competitive landscape. Established carriers like James R. Smith Trucking struggle to survive as this “race to the bottom” erodes profitability. Alabama’s trucking sector, a cornerstone employing 1 in 13 workers statewide, is not immune, with aging fleets and market instability pushing firms to the brink.
A Surge of Bankruptcies
The freight market’s abysmal conditions have triggered a surge of trucking bankruptcies, with James R. Smith Trucking joining a growing list of failures. The capacity glut, coupled with inadequate driver training and wages, has decimated margins, forcing even long-standing operators out of business. As demand falters and costs rise, the industry faces a critical juncture, with the collapse of firms like this highlighting the urgent need for market stabilization.
James R. Smith Trucking’s shutdown is a stark reminder of the freight market’s fragility. As Alabama and the nation grapple with this crisis, the focus shifts to structural reforms to stem the tide of closures.