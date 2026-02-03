65,000 new visas, but can trucking touch them?

WASHINGTON — A new temporary rule issued by the Department of Labor has unlocked nearly 65,000 supplemental H-2B visas to help seasonal industries – explicitly naming transportation as a critical sector eligible for relief.

But while this normally would be good news for motor carriers that struggle to meet peak load demand during the year, the U.S. State Department’s current freeze on commercial driver visas makes it unclear if any of the extra slots will result in a driver behind the wheel.

“Effective immediately we are pausing all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on his social media account on August 21 last year.

“The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers.”