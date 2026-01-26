Court won’t force California revival of non-domiciled CDL renewals 

A trade group of Chinese truck drivers has been denied a temporary restraining order (TRO) that would have stopped California from its pause in renewing commercial driver licenses that is part of the state’s broader battle with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

The Chinese American Truckers Association had filed suit against FMCSA on January 7. Less than two weeks later, on Tuesday, Judge Jesus Bernal of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California denied that group’s request for the TRO.

In his decision, Judge Bernal cited the California vs. FMCSA battle that has led to the federal agency denying the state funding because of objections to the pace that the Golden State has undertaken in cracking down on non-domiciled CDLs granted by the state.