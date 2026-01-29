FMCSA defends foreign driver restrictions despite multi-state backlash

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is formally moving to extend a controversial information collection mandate for three years even as the underlying rule remains frozen by a federal court.

In a notice published on Thursday, the agency directly addressed a wave of petitions that have challenged the new licensing restrictions – which were part of FMCSA’s interim final rule (IFR) issued in September cracking down on non-domiciled CDL and commercial learner’s permit (CLP) holders – as an overreach of federal authority.

The heart of the new notice focuses on a joint submission from Massachusetts, California, and 17 other jurisdictions that argued the FMCSA’s data collection is neither necessary nor legally sound.

These states contend the agency lacks statutory authority over immigration and point to the FMCSA’s own admission that no empirical evidence links a driver’s nation of domicile to safety outcomes. State officials also alleged that the requirement for State Driver’s Licensing Agencies to retain and produce sensitive immigration documents duplicates Department of Homeland Security responsibilities.