73 honored as Top Women to Watch in Transportation

The Women in Trucking Association has named its Top Women to Watch in Transportation, a list of 73 women who were selected for significant career accomplishments in the past 12-18 months as well as efforts to promote gender diversity.

The editorial staff of WIT’s Redefining the Road magazine made the selections for the fourth annual list.

“This year, we received a record-breaking number of nominations who rose to the challenge in a particularly difficult, stressful year during the COVID pandemic,” Brian Everett, group editorial director and publisher of Redefining the Road, said in a news release. “Through this year’s evaluation process, we identified 73 amazingly resourceful, creative, talented women who stand out as top performers in the field of transportation.”

Those named work for a broad range of company types, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, retail truck dealers, professional services companies, technology innovators and private fleets.

Among the honorees, the four most common job functions were corporate management (34%), operations/safety (24%), sales/marketing (20%), and human resources/talent management (15%).

“This accomplished group of women represent a wide range of skill sets and expertise, and highlight how women bring diverse thought, value and results to businesses in the industry,” said Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. “These impressive women have made a tremendous impact in their fields during this pandemic and are pushing the envelope for women in the industry. We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments.”

One of the 73 women honored is Emma Leonard, executive vice president at Visible Supply Chain Management. Under her leadership, Visible fulfilled more than 2 million orders per month, with a 99.98% accuracy rate. She also implemented a new parcel pricing strategy and “scaled that strategy to support Visible’s aggressive growth,” said Visible President Casey Adams. “Her efforts have played a major role in achieving double-digit revenue growth year over year.”

Five of the women work at Ryder System Inc. — Amy Carroll (director of sales), Marilyn Pape (manager, strategic analytics), Lindsey Trent (manager, business and customer development); Jessica Weaver (manager, group logistics), and Stacey Weidner (senior director, human resources). Carroll has been with Ryder for 25 years.

“These five astounding women have been invaluable leaders across Ryder’s business in their commitment to advancing gender diversity within the transportation industry, an integral part of our core values,” said Delores Lail, Ryder’s senior vice president of sales for the East region.

The honorees will be featured at the 2021 Women In Trucking Accelerate! Conference in Dallas from Nov. 7-9.

The complete list

Carmen Anderson, company driver, America’s Service Line

Reghan Grasty, associate general counsel, Apex Capital Corp.

Arelis Gutierrez, president, Aria Logistics

Susie DeRidder, company driver, Armour Transportation

Darlene Wolf, senior vice president of strategic partners, Arrive Logistics

Chelsea Woodhead, chief people officer, Arrive Logistics

Lisa Massello-Hodges, safety manager, Asset Based Intermodal

Bonnie Supan, vice president of operations and finance, Brenny Transportation

Nicole Glenn, president, Candor Expedite

Jennifer Wong, head of sustainability, Convoy

Suzann Fakhoury, vice president of operations, Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance

Tracy Mack-Askew, general manager and strategy executive, Daimler Trucks North America

Leslie Kilgore, vice president of engineering, Thomas Built Buses, Daimler Trucks North America

Laura Dickinson, vice president, safety and compliance North America, Day & Ross

Katie Lee, director of national accounts and Truckload, Day & Ross

Kimberly Craib, assistant vice president terminal operations, Day & Ross

Donna Kintop, senior vice president, client experience, DDC FPO

Deb Donohue, company driver, Denney Transport

Dayna Harap, co-founder and vice president, sales and marketing, Direct Expedite

Whitney McClendon, CEO, Eemerg Roadside Assistance Marketplace

Elaine Kapusta, managing director, finance, FedEx Custom Critical

Ludmila Manin, remarketing sales, Fleet Advantage

Krystal Menzo, president, Global Express Transportation

Amanda Morrison, senior vice president, Grammer Logistics

Jessica Brooks, vice president of customer experience, J.B. Hunt

Andrea Woodruff, vice president of administration, compensation and procedure, John Christner Trucking

Shelley Koch, president and owner, K & J Trucking Inc.

Bonnie Diaz, CDS, NE SHE&S manager, Linden Bulk Transportation

Katie Helton, chief administrative officer, Jack Cooper Transportation

Morgan McCoy, human resources manager, NAPA Transportation

Justina Morosin, vice president of commercial transformation, Navistar

Nicole Wiggins, corporate diversity and inclusion director, Navistar

DeeDee Cox, vice president of human resources, Old Dominion Freight Line

Amy Barzdukas, chief marketing officer, Omnitracs

Brooke Vasquez, director of operations-Europe, PACCAR Parts

Chavela Brown, area vice president, Penske Truck Leasing

Erin Luke, assistant director of North America materials, Peterbilt Motors

Candi Cybator, director of marketing, PITT OHIO

Lindsay Paul, logistics operations manager, Quadway Freight

Amy Carroll, director of sales, Ryder System

Marilyn Pape, manager, strategic analytics, Ryder Systems

Jessica Weaver, group logistics manager, Ryder System

Stacey Weidner, senior director of human resources, Ryder System

Lindsey Trent, business and customer development manager, Ryder System

Tiffany Trent-Abram, senior manager, product management, Amazon

Jennifer Mead, CEO, S-2international

Melissa Gaglione, president, Safety4her

Carmen Cucinello, vice president of operations, Schneider

Jill Schmieg, founder and chief strategist, Sol de Naples Marketing

Donna England, vice president, safety and member services, Tennessee Trucking Association

Claudia Ratica, director, talent management, TravelCenters of America

Jennifer Hoffman, director of agent services, Trinity Logistics

Leigh Foxall, CEO, founder, Truck Parking Reservations

Jin Stedge, CEO, TruNorth Transportation Co.

Charlee Poineau, program manager, TuSimple

Vivian Sun, head of business development, TuSimple

Joyce Tam, director of product management, TuSimple

Samka Keranovic, vice president and COO, US Truck Driver Training School

Emma Leonard, executive vice president, transportation and procurement, Visible Supply Chain Management

Lisa Disbrow, director-public affairs, Waste Management

Patrice Brown, assistant general counsel, YRC Worldwide

Maria Grasty, operations manager, YRC Freight

Lucia Dorr, talent development specialist, YRC Freight

Heather Callaway, manager audit, YRC Worldwide

Melissa Jass, senior organizational development business partner, YRC Freight

Leah Dawson, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, YRC Worldwide

Tamara Jalving, vice president safety, YRC Worldwide

Deanna Parker, director payroll, YRC Freight

Summer Dean, director talent acquisition, YRC Freight

Heather Noland, director human resources, YRC Freight

Andrea Anderson, equipment manager II, YRC Freight

Lindsey Grammel, vice president of global brand development, TruNorth

Ashley Jankowski, vice president, Bat Logistics