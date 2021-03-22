73 honored as Top Women to Watch in Transportation
Women in Trucking Association unveils fourth annual list
The Women in Trucking Association has named its Top Women to Watch in Transportation, a list of 73 women who were selected for significant career accomplishments in the past 12-18 months as well as efforts to promote gender diversity.
The editorial staff of WIT’s Redefining the Road magazine made the selections for the fourth annual list.
“This year, we received a record-breaking number of nominations who rose to the challenge in a particularly difficult, stressful year during the COVID pandemic,” Brian Everett, group editorial director and publisher of Redefining the Road, said in a news release. “Through this year’s evaluation process, we identified 73 amazingly resourceful, creative, talented women who stand out as top performers in the field of transportation.”
Those named work for a broad range of company types, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, retail truck dealers, professional services companies, technology innovators and private fleets.
Among the honorees, the four most common job functions were corporate management (34%), operations/safety (24%), sales/marketing (20%), and human resources/talent management (15%).
“This accomplished group of women represent a wide range of skill sets and expertise, and highlight how women bring diverse thought, value and results to businesses in the industry,” said Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. “These impressive women have made a tremendous impact in their fields during this pandemic and are pushing the envelope for women in the industry. We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments.”
One of the 73 women honored is Emma Leonard, executive vice president at Visible Supply Chain Management. Under her leadership, Visible fulfilled more than 2 million orders per month, with a 99.98% accuracy rate. She also implemented a new parcel pricing strategy and “scaled that strategy to support Visible’s aggressive growth,” said Visible President Casey Adams. “Her efforts have played a major role in achieving double-digit revenue growth year over year.”
Five of the women work at Ryder System Inc. — Amy Carroll (director of sales), Marilyn Pape (manager, strategic analytics), Lindsey Trent (manager, business and customer development); Jessica Weaver (manager, group logistics), and Stacey Weidner (senior director, human resources). Carroll has been with Ryder for 25 years.
“These five astounding women have been invaluable leaders across Ryder’s business in their commitment to advancing gender diversity within the transportation industry, an integral part of our core values,” said Delores Lail, Ryder’s senior vice president of sales for the East region.
The honorees will be featured at the 2021 Women In Trucking Accelerate! Conference in Dallas from Nov. 7-9.
The complete list
Carmen Anderson, company driver, America’s Service Line
Reghan Grasty, associate general counsel, Apex Capital Corp.
Arelis Gutierrez, president, Aria Logistics
Susie DeRidder, company driver, Armour Transportation
Darlene Wolf, senior vice president of strategic partners, Arrive Logistics
Chelsea Woodhead, chief people officer, Arrive Logistics
Lisa Massello-Hodges, safety manager, Asset Based Intermodal
Bonnie Supan, vice president of operations and finance, Brenny Transportation
Nicole Glenn, president, Candor Expedite
Jennifer Wong, head of sustainability, Convoy
Suzann Fakhoury, vice president of operations, Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance
Tracy Mack-Askew, general manager and strategy executive, Daimler Trucks North America
Leslie Kilgore, vice president of engineering, Thomas Built Buses, Daimler Trucks North America
Laura Dickinson, vice president, safety and compliance North America, Day & Ross
Katie Lee, director of national accounts and Truckload, Day & Ross
Kimberly Craib, assistant vice president terminal operations, Day & Ross
Donna Kintop, senior vice president, client experience, DDC FPO
Deb Donohue, company driver, Denney Transport
Dayna Harap, co-founder and vice president, sales and marketing, Direct Expedite
Whitney McClendon, CEO, Eemerg Roadside Assistance Marketplace
Elaine Kapusta, managing director, finance, FedEx Custom Critical
Ludmila Manin, remarketing sales, Fleet Advantage
Krystal Menzo, president, Global Express Transportation
Amanda Morrison, senior vice president, Grammer Logistics
Jessica Brooks, vice president of customer experience, J.B. Hunt
Andrea Woodruff, vice president of administration, compensation and procedure, John Christner Trucking
Shelley Koch, president and owner, K & J Trucking Inc.
Bonnie Diaz, CDS, NE SHE&S manager, Linden Bulk Transportation
Katie Helton, chief administrative officer, Jack Cooper Transportation
Morgan McCoy, human resources manager, NAPA Transportation
Justina Morosin, vice president of commercial transformation, Navistar
Nicole Wiggins, corporate diversity and inclusion director, Navistar
DeeDee Cox, vice president of human resources, Old Dominion Freight Line
Amy Barzdukas, chief marketing officer, Omnitracs
Brooke Vasquez, director of operations-Europe, PACCAR Parts
Chavela Brown, area vice president, Penske Truck Leasing
Erin Luke, assistant director of North America materials, Peterbilt Motors
Candi Cybator, director of marketing, PITT OHIO
Lindsay Paul, logistics operations manager, Quadway Freight
Amy Carroll, director of sales, Ryder System
Marilyn Pape, manager, strategic analytics, Ryder Systems
Jessica Weaver, group logistics manager, Ryder System
Stacey Weidner, senior director of human resources, Ryder System
Lindsey Trent, business and customer development manager, Ryder System
Tiffany Trent-Abram, senior manager, product management, Amazon
Jennifer Mead, CEO, S-2international
Melissa Gaglione, president, Safety4her
Carmen Cucinello, vice president of operations, Schneider
Jill Schmieg, founder and chief strategist, Sol de Naples Marketing
Donna England, vice president, safety and member services, Tennessee Trucking Association
Claudia Ratica, director, talent management, TravelCenters of America
Jennifer Hoffman, director of agent services, Trinity Logistics
Leigh Foxall, CEO, founder, Truck Parking Reservations
Jin Stedge, CEO, TruNorth Transportation Co.
Charlee Poineau, program manager, TuSimple
Vivian Sun, head of business development, TuSimple
Joyce Tam, director of product management, TuSimple
Samka Keranovic, vice president and COO, US Truck Driver Training School
Emma Leonard, executive vice president, transportation and procurement, Visible Supply Chain Management
Lisa Disbrow, director-public affairs, Waste Management
Patrice Brown, assistant general counsel, YRC Worldwide
Maria Grasty, operations manager, YRC Freight
Lucia Dorr, talent development specialist, YRC Freight
Heather Callaway, manager audit, YRC Worldwide
Melissa Jass, senior organizational development business partner, YRC Freight
Leah Dawson, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, YRC Worldwide
Tamara Jalving, vice president safety, YRC Worldwide
Deanna Parker, director payroll, YRC Freight
Summer Dean, director talent acquisition, YRC Freight
Heather Noland, director human resources, YRC Freight
Andrea Anderson, equipment manager II, YRC Freight
Lindsey Grammel, vice president of global brand development, TruNorth
Ashley Jankowski, vice president, Bat Logistics