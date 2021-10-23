A different way of growing veggies — The Stockout

On this episode of The Stockout, Mike Baudendistel discusses a vertical farming solution with James Woolard, chief marketing officer of Freight Farms, a company that produces and sells shipping containers outfitted to be used as hydroponic farms.

The two discuss where container farms are likely to have the biggest impact and how they can provide a sustainable farming solution to places that are food-insecure and resource-scarce.

Baudendistel also gives a rundown of the latest CPG news amid a busy week of companies reporting third-quarter earnings.



