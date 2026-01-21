A. Duie Pyle bets on port-adjacent LTL hub near Port of Virginia

A. Duie Pyle has purchased a 43-acre site at Port 460 Logistics Center in Suffolk, Virginia, where it plans to build a combined less-than-truckload (LTL) cross-dock and warehouse facility near the Port of Virginia — positioning itself closer to container flows and regional distribution lanes, the company said.

“Our expansion in the Suffolk–Norfolk market reflects a strategic response to the rapidly evolving demands of today’s supply chain,” Frank Granieri, chief commercial officer at A. Duie Pyle, said in a news release. “By establishing this integrated warehouse and LTL service center near the Port of Virginia, we’re addressing the need for more efficient, adaptive solutions that streamline operations in a high-demand market.”

A. Duie Pyle is a privately held freight transportation and logistics company based in West Chester, Pennsylvania. It was founded in 1924 and has grown into one of the largest regional LTL carriers in the Northeast.

According to data from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, A. Duie Pyle operates nearly 2,000 power units and employs more than 2,100 drivers across its network, logging more than 117 million miles in 2024.