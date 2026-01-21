A. Duie Pyle bets on port-adjacent LTL hub near Port of Virginia

A. Duie Pyle has purchased a 43-acre site at Port 460 Logistics Center in Suffolk, Virginia, where it plans to build a combined less-than-truckload (LTL) cross-dock and warehouse facility near the Port of Virginia — positioning itself closer to container flows and regional distribution lanes, the company said.
“Our expansion in the Suffolk–Norfolk market reflects a strategic response to the rapidly evolving demands of today’s supply chain,” Frank Granieri, chief commercial officer at A. Duie Pyle, said in a news release. “By establishing this integrated warehouse and LTL service center near the Port of Virginia, we’re addressing the need for more efficient, adaptive solutions that streamline operations in a high-demand market.”
A. Duie Pyle is a privately held freight transportation and logistics company based in West Chester, Pennsylvania. It was founded in 1924 and has grown into one of the largest regional LTL carriers in the Northeast.
According to data from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, A. Duie Pyle operates nearly 2,000 power units and employs more than 2,100 drivers across its network, logging more than 117 million miles in 2024.
The company’s core business is LTL freight, with a dense service footprint across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Southeast. The carrier operates more than 30 service centers, enabling next-day and two-day coverage across some of the busiest freight corridors in the country.
The Suffolk facility will house a 52-door LTL cross-dock alongside 200,000 square feet of warehouse space, expandable to 420,000 square feet.
The facility will support warehousing and distribution, transloading, LTL, contract dedicated services, drayage and truckload brokerage. Pyle said the site will also strengthen connections into Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Ohio freight corridors, supporting its broader network that stretches from Virginia to Maine and west through Ohio.
The project is part of the master-planned Port 460 Logistics Center, developed by Rockefeller Group and Matan Companies. Phase 1 of the park will deliver 2.4 million square feet of industrial space across five buildings, with a second phase totaling 2.6 million square feet planned.
Construction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027. Pyle said the facility will generate an undisclosed number of jobs in its first year of operation, including warehouse workers and drivers, and will contribute to the region’s growing logistics footprint.
“This investment highlights the confidence that industry leaders have in Virginia’s position as a premier logistics gateway on the East Coast,” said Sarah McCoy, interim CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority.
The Port of Virginia handled 1.6 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) from January through June. The port primarily handles containers, but also significant volumes of coal, agricultural products, chemicals, petroleum, wind energy components, and breakbulk like steel/machinery.