A hot acquisition market — Great Quarter, Guys

Who is buying whom — and for how much?

Kaylee Nix
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
1 minute read

This episode is brought to you by DDC FPO, DDC is a business process outsourcing provider that specializes in freight. Discover why today’s top-rated LTL carriers rely on DDC FPO. Learn more at ddcfpo.com

On this episode of Great Quarter, Guys, Andrew Cox and Anthony Smith are talking all about the white-hot merger and acquisition space, specifically the news of Hub Group buying Choptank to enter the refrigerated over-the-road space. 

They look into what the $130 million cash deal means for the reefer space, including cross-selling opportunities after the sale. Cox and Smith also talk about the other news of the day and how other acquisitions have shaken out this fall. 

Donna Kintop, senior vice president of client experience for North America at DDC FPO, joins the show to offer her perspective on billing during the peak season and how companies can stay on top of their finances during busy times. 

You can find more Great Quarter, Guys episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

