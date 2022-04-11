A meme come true

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about XPO’s Brad Jacobs and Avril Lavigne making freight memes come true; the state of inflation and an original song about it; Tive’s series B; and the importance of meeting drivers at their level.

Plus, more economists cosign on the freight downturn; Shanghai port runs out of reefer space; truck driver coercion complaints on record pace; parcel surcharges incoming; sword canes outgoing; Pink Floyd found; road rage; and more.

With special guests Joe Weisenthal, host and editor at Odd Lots/Bloomberg; Krenar Komoni, CEO and founder at Tive; and Dave Ables, CEO at Three Sons Investments.

