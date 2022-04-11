  • ITVI.USA
    12,649.730
    44.920
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.909
    0.011
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    11.880
    -0.060
    -0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,694.070
    45.210
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.790
    -0.040
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.260
    -0.150
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.780
    -0.020
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.380
    -0.120
    -4.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.360
    -0.090
    -3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.090
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    2.000
    1.6%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

A meme come true

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, April 11, 2022
Less than a minute

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about XPO’s Brad Jacobs and Avril Lavigne making freight memes come true; the state of inflation and an original song about it; Tive’s series B; and the importance of meeting drivers at their level. 

Plus, more economists cosign on the freight downturn; Shanghai port runs out of reefer space; truck driver coercion complaints on record pace; parcel surcharges incoming; sword canes outgoing; Pink Floyd found; road rage; and more.

With special guests Joe Weisenthal, host and editor at Odd Lots/Bloomberg; Krenar Komoni, CEO and founder at Tive; and Dave Ables, CEO at Three Sons Investments.

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.