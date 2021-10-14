  • ITVI.USA
    15,574.870
    -94.990
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.917
    0.009
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.780
    -0.120
    -0.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,564.240
    -94.720
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.040
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.680
    -0.030
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.060
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.620
    -0.020
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.420
    0.100
    4.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.170
    0.000
    0%
  • WAIT.USA
    128.000
    2.000
    1.6%
FreightWaves TVGreat Quarter, Guys podcastNews

A surprising collaboration for Walmart — Great Quarter, Guys

The retail giant’s newest partner

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, October 14, 2021
1 minute read

This episode is brought to you by DDC FPO, DDC is a business process outsourcing provider that specializes in freight. Discover why today’s top-rated LTL carriers rely on DDC FPO. Learn more at ddcfpo.com

On this episode of Great Quarter, Guys, FreightWaves Senior Retail Analyst Andrew Cox and Lead Economist Anthony Smith sit down to talk about the struggling, snarled supply chain and the top stories of the week. 

This week, they cover everything from controversy with delivery service GoPuff to a check on congestion at the ports. They also break down the exclusive collaboration between Walmart and Netflix. Walmart will sell merchandise featuring content from Netflix original shows like “Stranger Things” and “The Witcher.”

You can find more Great Quarter, Guys episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

