Tech Roundup: Accelerate cash flow with Tai and Navix’s new integration

The Tech Roundup is a weekly rundown of advancements and news in the FreightTech space. This week: Tai and Navix team up to simplify freight audit and accelerate cash flow, Highway expands McLeod integration, and Roambee rebrands to Decklar.

Tai and Navix team up to simplify freight audit and accelerate cash flow

The often-overlooked world of freight audit is getting a digital overhaul thanks to a new partnership between Tai, the digital freight management platform, and Navix, a leader in automated freight audit and payment solutions. The collaboration is designed to reduce one of the most persistent pain points for brokers and 3PLs: the lag between booking a load and collecting payment.

In most freight transactions, brokers and logistics providers deal with multiple carriers, each with its own invoicing standards, timelines, and compliance requirements. This fragmented process often leaves companies spending more time reconciling bills than focusing on business growth. Tai and Navix aim to change that dynamic by embedding Navix’s audit and payment automation directly into Tai’s TMS ecosystem, effectively merging freight operations and financial reconciliation into a single workflow.

By integrating financial controls with transportation management, the solution allows brokers to identify billing discrepancies in real time, ensuring accuracy before invoices hit accounts payable. This level of automation not only minimizes disputes and delays but also accelerates cash flow, giving companies faster access to working capital.