Tech Roundup: Accelerate cash flow with Tai and Navix’s new integration

The Tech Roundup is a weekly rundown of advancements and news in the FreightTech space. This week: Tai and Navix team up to simplify freight audit and accelerate cash flow, Highway expands McLeod integration, and Roambee rebrands to Decklar.
Tai and Navix team up to simplify freight audit and accelerate cash flow
The often-overlooked world of freight audit is getting a digital overhaul thanks to a new partnership between Tai, the digital freight management platform, and Navix, a leader in automated freight audit and payment solutions. The collaboration is designed to reduce one of the most persistent pain points for brokers and 3PLs: the lag between booking a load and collecting payment.
In most freight transactions, brokers and logistics providers deal with multiple carriers, each with its own invoicing standards, timelines, and compliance requirements. This fragmented process often leaves companies spending more time reconciling bills than focusing on business growth. Tai and Navix aim to change that dynamic by embedding Navix’s audit and payment automation directly into Tai’s TMS ecosystem, effectively merging freight operations and financial reconciliation into a single workflow.
By integrating financial controls with transportation management, the solution allows brokers to identify billing discrepancies in real time, ensuring accuracy before invoices hit accounts payable. This level of automation not only minimizes disputes and delays but also accelerates cash flow, giving companies faster access to working capital.
For brokers and 3PLs, cash flow has long been a critical factor in staying competitive, especially as margins tighten in the current freight market. Tai and Navix argue that their partnership can transform cash flow from a challenge into an asset. Instead of waiting weeks to uncover errors, users will have visibility into freight invoices the moment they’re processed, enabling more reliable forecasting and financial planning.
This streamlined process could also play a role in customer retention. By reducing payment friction, brokers can offer carriers faster, more accurate payments while simultaneously giving shippers cleaner, dispute-free invoices. The potential for improved relationships on both sides of the transaction adds another layer of value to the partnership.
Daniel Ely, CPO of Tai Software, was quoted in a news release, “At Tai, we’re committed to giving brokers the tools they need to scale efficiently and profitably. Partnering with Navix extends that mission by removing one of the biggest barriers to cash flow: manual freight audit. By combining Tai’s automation engine with Navix’s AI-driven audit process, brokers can accelerate their order-to-cash cycle, free up capital, and reinvest in growth.”
As the logistics industry faces economic headwinds, partnerships that blend operational efficiency with financial precision are likely to gain traction. Tai and Navix are betting that giving brokers and 3PLs the ability to speed up payments and eliminate billing errors can deliver not just cost savings, but also a competitive advantage.
Highway expands McLeod partnership to boost digital freight matching
Highway, known for its identity management platform for freight carriers, has expanded its certified partnership with McLeod Software, a widely used TMS provider, to include digital freight matching capabilities. The move represents a deepening of ties between the two companies and highlights the growing importance of trusted data in the digital freight ecosystem.
The original collaboration between Highway and McLeod centered on carrier identity verification, a pressing concern in an industry grappling with fraud and double brokering. By validating carriers before they entered McLeod’s system, Highway helped brokers and shippers reduce risk and increase trust.
Now, with digital freight matching added to the mix, the partnership moves beyond security into efficiency, enabling McLeod customers to pair verified carriers with available loads more seamlessly.
Digital freight matching has become a critical tool in a market where capacity and rates shift rapidly. But the value of matching depends heavily on data integrity. By extending its verification tools into the freight matching process, Highway ensures that only vetted, reliable carriers participate in load boards within the McLeod environment.
This reduces wasted time on fraudulent carriers while also giving shippers and brokers confidence in the legitimacy of each transaction.
For McLeod, the expansion strengthens its role as a central operating system for logistics companies. “Highway continues to innovate to solve the toughest challenges faced by the logistics and brokerage industry. We’re excited to integrate with their TFX solution to better serve our shared customers,” said Ahmed Ebrahim, SVP of Partnerships & Integrations at McLeod Software, in a news release.
This integration comes at a time when fraud has risen to one of the top concerns in the freight industry, costing companies millions annually. Highway’s Q2 2025 Freight Fraud Index reported a 27% increase year over year in U.S. cargo theft.
By embedding identity verification into the very heart of digital freight matching, Highway and McLeod aim to make fraudulent transactions harder to execute while simultaneously speeding up legitimate matches. The result is a more secure, more efficient freight marketplace, one where brokers can spend less time worrying about fraud and more time servicing customers.
Roambee rebrands as Decklar, launches Decision AI for supply chains
Roambee, the supply chain visibility provider, has officially rebranded as Decklar, making a shift from visibility to real-time decision-making powered by artificial intelligence. The new name, derived from “Decision Clarity,” reflects the company’s mission to enable enterprises to bridge the gap between planning and execution in increasingly complex global supply chains.
Decklar positions itself as the first AI-native “System of Action” for supply chains, a step beyond traditional systems of record like TMS or planning tools. By unifying real-time visibility data with AI-driven insights, Decklar aims to help enterprises make context-driven decisions instantly, whether it’s adjusting replenishment schedules, anticipating security risks, or forecasting in-transit revenue.
CEO Sanjay Sharma said in a news release, “For too long, supply chain decisions have been driven by gut instinct and fragmented information. Over the past decade, we’ve built one of the world’s richest supply chain intelligence graphs, and today we are leveraging it to transform how enterprises move from guesswork to data-driven clarity.”
As supply chains continue to navigate volatility and fragmentation, the ability to act in real time rather than rely on static planning may determine which companies stay competitive. For Decklar, the message is clear: visibility is no longer enough; decision-ready AI is the next frontier.