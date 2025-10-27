Accucold expands with dual compressor refrigerator-freezers

The division of Felix Storch, Inc., behind the trusted AccuCold name, has introduced a significant enhancement to its Performance Series. The company launched its new dual-compressor combination refrigerator-freezers, aimed squarely at life science, healthcare and pharmaceutical facilities searching for streamlined, all-in-one cold storage.
These latest units are available in two widths: 24 inches and 28 inches, broadening options for facilities with varied spatial footprints. Working within the Performance Series Pharma-Vac lineup, the upright designs integrate an auto-defrost refrigerator compartment (with a glass viewing window) above a manually defrosting freezer section. Each compartment is equipped with its own compressor, allowing independent temperature control via dual microprocessor controllers. The refrigerator side is programmable from +2 °C to +8 °C, while the freezer side can be set between –30 °C and –10 °C.
“Accucold remains committed to supporting medical institutions and healthcare providers with reliable, purpose-built equipment that helps meet CDC and Health Canada guidelines for proper vaccine storage,” said Jeff Grattan, Vice President of Accucold Sales. “Our new series delivers advanced temperature control and stability, and user-focused safety features. These refrigerator-freezers are an ideal solution for facilities that need a trusted dual-purpose storage system that doesn’t overcrowd the space.”
On the safety front, the units are well-equipped. Audible and visual alarms alert users to temperature excursions, power loss, door openings and sensor failures. Units include remote alarm contacts and half-inch probe ports in both compartments to enable external monitoring devices. Anti-microbial handles are factory-installed to help reduce bacterial spread, and additional features include keyed locks for each section, self-closing doors, adjustable shelving, and locking casters for mobility.
From a size perspective, the larger model is 80″ high by 28″ wide by 26″ deep and the smaller is 75″ high by 24″ wide by 25″ deep. Both models offer connectivity options for wireless or USB temperature monitoring devices and are available through North American medical equipment dealerships and distributors.
For organizations in the life-science, pharmaceutical or healthcare sectors tasked with managing strict temperature requirements, especially around vaccines, biologics, diagnostics or other temperature-sensitive materials, this launch marks a meaningful expansion of options.
The new unit splits the difference for organizations that continue to balance the pressures of space, cost, compliance and operational simplicity.
This release reflects a smart alignment with real-world demands in the medical and life-science cold-storage realm: combining robust features, regulatory-mindful design and a smaller footprint.