Accucold expands with dual compressor refrigerator-freezers

The division of Felix Storch, Inc., behind the trusted AccuCold name, has introduced a significant enhancement to its Performance Series. The company launched its new dual-compressor combination refrigerator-freezers, aimed squarely at life science, healthcare and pharmaceutical facilities searching for streamlined, all-in-one cold storage.

These latest units are available in two widths: 24 inches and 28 inches, broadening options for facilities with varied spatial footprints. Working within the Performance Series Pharma-Vac lineup, the upright designs integrate an auto-defrost refrigerator compartment (with a glass viewing window) above a manually defrosting freezer section. Each compartment is equipped with its own compressor, allowing independent temperature control via dual microprocessor controllers. The refrigerator side is programmable from +2 °C to +8 °C, while the freezer side can be set between –30 °C and –10 °C.

“Accucold remains committed to supporting medical institutions and healthcare providers with reliable, purpose-built equipment that helps meet CDC and Health Canada guidelines for proper vaccine storage,” said Jeff Grattan, Vice President of Accucold Sales. “Our new series delivers advanced temperature control and stability, and user-focused safety features. These refrigerator-freezers are an ideal solution for facilities that need a trusted dual-purpose storage system that doesn’t overcrowd the space.”

On the safety front, the units are well-equipped. Audible and visual alarms alert users to temperature excursions, power loss, door openings and sensor failures. Units include remote alarm contacts and half-inch probe ports in both compartments to enable external monitoring devices. Anti-microbial handles are factory-installed to help reduce bacterial spread, and additional features include keyed locks for each section, self-closing doors, adjustable shelving, and locking casters for mobility.