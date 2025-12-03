Acquisition through growth: The shift in logistics growth strategies

Neace Ventures’ acquisition of J&J Transportation Consultants and Thoroughbred Transportation may have flown under the radar when it was announced earlier this year, but it represents something much larger happening across the logistics industry. The Louisville-based private investment firm, traditionally known for its holdings in food, beverage, and consumer brands, has been steadily building out its transportation footprint.

With the addition of J&J and Thoroughbred under its Talon Logistics banner, Neace isn’t just adding assets. It’s embracing the strategy shaping logistics in 2025: grow by acquisition, not by increments.

The deal itself brought an immediate boost. Talon Logistics’ capacity jumped by more than 40%, and contracted carrier relationships rose by 30%, strengthening its presence across the Southeast and extending deeper into pivotal markets like Indiana. But the more strategic play is the expansion of services. J&J and Thoroughbred bring cross-docking, warehousing, and multi-stop delivery capabilities, areas that Talon had not fully covered. Instead of piecing together new facilities or building out operational teams from scratch, Neace simply acquired the expertise, infrastructure, and customer base overnight.

“These acquisitions are a natural extension of Talon Logistics’ existing operations and align with our strategy to provide comprehensive logistics solutions,” said John Neace, Founder and Chairman of Neace Ventures. “By integrating J&J and Thoroughbred, we’re not only expanding our service offerings but also increasing our capacity and geographic reach.”