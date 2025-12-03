Acquisition through growth: The shift in logistics growth strategies

Neace Ventures’ acquisition of J&J Transportation Consultants and Thoroughbred Transportation may have flown under the radar when it was announced earlier this year, but it represents something much larger happening across the logistics industry. The Louisville-based private investment firm, traditionally known for its holdings in food, beverage, and consumer brands, has been steadily building out its transportation footprint.
With the addition of J&J and Thoroughbred under its Talon Logistics banner, Neace isn’t just adding assets. It’s embracing the strategy shaping logistics in 2025: grow by acquisition, not by increments.
The deal itself brought an immediate boost. Talon Logistics’ capacity jumped by more than 40%, and contracted carrier relationships rose by 30%, strengthening its presence across the Southeast and extending deeper into pivotal markets like Indiana. But the more strategic play is the expansion of services. J&J and Thoroughbred bring cross-docking, warehousing, and multi-stop delivery capabilities, areas that Talon had not fully covered. Instead of piecing together new facilities or building out operational teams from scratch, Neace simply acquired the expertise, infrastructure, and customer base overnight.
“These acquisitions are a natural extension of Talon Logistics’ existing operations and align with our strategy to provide comprehensive logistics solutions,” said John Neace, Founder and Chairman of Neace Ventures. “By integrating J&J and Thoroughbred, we’re not only expanding our service offerings but also increasing our capacity and geographic reach.”
That approach reflects an evolving market reality. Logistics companies are no longer scaling through slow, organic growth. They’re rounding out their networks and service offerings by absorbing established players
This is just the beginning of it. Forbes reported that, “Studies indicate that Baby Boomers control 50% of the country’s $140 trillion wealth, with private businesses making up $7.4 trillion of this amount. This represents a significant opportunity for interested buyers, highlighting the potential for growth and investment in this landscape.”
The timing isn’t accidental. After several turbulent years, shippers are demanding more integrated, reliable, end-to-end logistics solutions. They want providers who can move freight, store it, cross-dock it, deliver it across multiple stops, and do it all with predictable service.
Companies that once operated in narrow niches are finding themselves under pressure to broaden out or risk losing customers to competitors who offer that wider platform.
M&A Activity across the logistics sector has slowed year over year, but those acquisition that are happening are stronger and at a larger scale. AlixPartners’ Transport M&A Review found, “Overall, Q3 saw deal volume fall approximately 18% from the previously challenging quarter, and a significant 47.1% drop compared to the same period in 2024. This contraction occurred despite the occurrence of high-profile transactions headlined by the proposed $89 billion railroad mega-merger of Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern. Excluding this exceptional deal, the total invested capital saw a noticeable decline, further underscoring the subdued M&A environment.”
It’s not just in the U.S. It’s on a global scale.
The AlixPartners report also found, “On a regional level, transport M&A remained notably cautious across North America and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. Although these areas registered fewer deals compared to Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), North America and APAC reported more larger-ticket transactions, signaling a strategic recalibration towards scale acquisitions in the face of ongoing economic pressures. This regional cautiousness was exacerbated by factors such as delayed rate cuts, persistent inflationary pressures and uncertainty within the global freight environment.”
Across the industry, M&A activity is looking like cold-chain logistics operators are acquiring smaller refrigerated carriers to meet food and pharmaceutical demand. Regional warehouses are being folded into national networks. Asset-light 3PLs are buying specialized service providers to offer more comprehensive solutions.
As more companies consolidate and expand through acquisition, the industry could see fewer highly specialized independent players and more full-service providers capable of controlling larger segments of the supply chain. That could simplify sourcing for shippers but also raise competitive pressure for smaller firms that may struggle to keep pace without partnering, merging, or investing heavily in new capabilities.