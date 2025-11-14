Fewer but larger transport M&As in Q3: Study

In the third quarter of 2025, the transport sector witnessed a continued decline in merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, marking the third consecutive quarter of reduced deal volume.

This downward trend, as reported in AlixPartners’ Transport M&A Review, reflected a broader pattern of economic caution driven by persistent geopolitical uncertainties and the pressures of aggressive U.S. trade policy.

Overall, Q3 saw deal volume fall approximately 18% from the previously challenging quarter, and a significant 47.1% drop compared to the same period in 2024. This contraction occurred despite the occurrence of high-profile transactions headlined by the proposed $89 billion railroad mega-merger of Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC). Excluding this exceptional deal, the total invested capital saw a noticeable decline, further underscoring the subdued M&A environment.

Strategic acquisitions came to the fore during this period, as investors shifted focus towards market consolidation and capability-driven acquisitions to maintain competitive edges amid geopolitical headwinds. The freight transport sector, in particular, experienced notable underperformance. Ongoing capacity growth in road transport led to lower freight rates, while ocean carriers struggled with only marginal recovery in spot rates insufficient to offset deteriorating profitability margins.