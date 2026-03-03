FedEx Freight’s incoming CEO John Smith to open ACT Expo 2026

Generating audio…

ACT Expo has announced its speaker lineup for 2026. Nearly 400 executives, fleet operators and technology leaders will gather May 4-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

FedEx Freight CEO to Deliver Opening Keynote

John Smith, incoming president and CEO of FedEx Freight, will deliver the opening keynote on Monday, May 4, at 2:10 p.m.

Smith oversees North America’s largest less-than-truckload network. The division generated $8.9 billion in revenue in 2025 and operates across the United States, Canada and Mexico. With nearly 40 years of transportation experience, his address comes as FedEx Freight prepares to become a separate public company on June 1.

“The LTL industry is being reshaped by rising expectations for speed, reliability, and visibility, and at FedEx Freight, we know a lot of that starts with the truck,” Smith said. “We’re continually refining our operations and working towards a safer and more efficient fleet. I’m eager to share what we’re learning and where we see opportunities for the industry as a whole at ACT Expo.”