FedEx Freight’s incoming CEO John Smith to open ACT Expo 2026

ACT Expo has announced its speaker lineup for 2026. Nearly 400 executives, fleet operators and technology leaders will gather May 4-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
FedEx Freight CEO to Deliver Opening Keynote
John Smith, incoming president and CEO of FedEx Freight, will deliver the opening keynote on Monday, May 4, at 2:10 p.m.
Smith oversees North America’s largest less-than-truckload network. The division generated $8.9 billion in revenue in 2025 and operates across the United States, Canada and Mexico. With nearly 40 years of transportation experience, his address comes as FedEx Freight prepares to become a separate public company on June 1.
“The LTL industry is being reshaped by rising expectations for speed, reliability, and visibility, and at FedEx Freight, we know a lot of that starts with the truck,” Smith said. “We’re continually refining our operations and working towards a safer and more efficient fleet. I’m eager to share what we’re learning and where we see opportunities for the industry as a whole at ACT Expo.”
“John leads one of the most sophisticated surface freight networks in North America,” said Erik Neandross, president of TRC’s Clean Transportation Solutions group and producer of ACT Expo. “ACT Expo is where progressive fleet leaders come to plan what’s next. Hearing directly from an operator managing complexity at this scale will give attendees real insight into how technology, network strategy, and disciplined execution translate into competitive advantage.”
Smith’s keynote will address how large LTL networks use data, predictive analytics and automation to improve capacity management and service reliability while balancing cost discipline against investments in digital systems and lower-carbon fleet strategies.
Other Key Speakers and New Education Credits
RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO of Rivian, will join the main stage to discuss the company’s expanding role in commercial transportation and large-scale electric vehicle deployments. Stephen Roy, president of Mack Trucks and executive vice president of the Volvo Group, will cover global technology shifts, digital vehicle integration and optimizing uptime and total cost of ownership.
“Fleet leaders are trying to make long-term technology and infrastructure decisions amidst an absolute tsunami of new technology options that not only includes a range of advanced powertrains, but now includes a rapidly expanding suite of digital and AI-powered technologies,” said Neandross. “ACT Expo brings together the executives who are already deploying these solutions in real-world tangible applications, so attendees can cut through the noise to learn what is delivering true value for improved operations, and economic and environmental sustainability.”
The speaker roster spans global OEMs, technology providers and major fleet operators. Featured presenters include:
- Sherry Sanger, executive vice president of strategy and marketing at Penske Transportation Solutions
- Steve Hanson, senior director of fleet operations, engineering and sustainability at PepsiCo
- Ossa Fisher, president of Aurora
- Dan Priestley, director of semi truck engineering at Tesla
- Raquel Urtasun, founder and CEO of Waabi
- Mustafa Samiwala, principal of fleet development at Amazon
For the first time, ACT Expo 2026 offers a continuing education program in partnership with NAFA Fleet Management Association and Green Business Certification Inc. More than 25 conference sessions and 10 workshops are approved for credit.
Speakers will present in main stage keynotes, technical sessions, Expo Hall Theater demonstrations and partner roundtables.