Addressing data fragmentation can lead to actionable solutions

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Connected fleet: Today’s capabilities and tomorrow’s opportunities

DETAILS: Rob Pluta, Ryder System’s vice president of new products and chief technology officer, sits down with Stephanie Voelker, Geotab’s vice president of customer care, to discuss connected vehicles and fleet offerings, industry insights, and how Geotab is taking a holistic approach toward the evolution of technology and the challenges facing the supply chain industry.

KEY QUOTES FROM VOELKER:

“We’re seeing a lot of customers have concerns about the fact that there are multiple systems to get the holistic picture of what’s happening in a vehicle. What Geotab is trying to do is open up our solution as a platform to bring all of that data together — to see trucks, trailers, tire pressure, temperature of cargo — you want a lot of different information, but you don’t want to go to different systems to see that.”

“I think there’s a lot of interest in tires; there’s just a plethora of solutions that are available. This is really interesting, because the one thing that’s constant, whether you’re driving an EV or an internal combustion engine vehicle — everybody has tires. You have to have rubber on the road. I think you’re going to see a lot more technology around that space.”





KEY QUOTE FROM PLUTA:

“When I look at the evolution that I see a lot of our customers starting to go through, we’re looking to leverage the insights and utilization from their vehicles today to help plan what the right transition is, where are the right opportunities for a shift to EV. Data is powerful, data is key to make those conscious decisions and then roll out and execute on your plan.”

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

