Affinity Empowering takes the ‘visit’ out of ‘doctor’s visit’

No one likes visits to the doctor, and for good reason: It usually means that you’re sick, you’re missing work or you’re going to be stranded in the waiting room. But what if you could take the visit out of your doctor’s visit?

Affinity Empowering has a simple mission: provide excellent health care without the throes of sitting in a waiting room for who knows how long. The company, which specializes in occupational, behavioral and direct-to-consumer health services, announced on Thursday that it will add two new brands — eHome and eCare — to its offerings to improve its direct-to-consumer segment.

The company’s new eHome platform will offer its users more than 300 diagnostic testing options, able to be delivered directly to the user’s home. The brand is to be run by the company’s HIPAA-compliant technology platform, Assure, which patients can use to schedule appointments, securely message their doctors, view testing results, manage consent, participate in video or telehealth appointments, and more. eHome also gives the user information about local medical providers who can perform testing.

Affinity’s other new release, eCare, is geared towards aggregating patient data. The platform synthesizes reports from providers with diagnostic home testing results, using the data to identify the correct specialist for the patient. Providers can use eCare to record wellness assessments and to receive updates on treatment information, which the eCare team can send to all of a patient’s health care providers with consent.

“Affinity eHome and eCare were created with the idea that every person deserves the right to better understand their own health. eHome will empower individuals to navigate their personal health and wellness journey with confidence and convenience, and eCare will empower them to take that next step towards finding the best possible care,” said Michael Tkach, chief behavioral health officer and COO. “From diagnostic testing through specialized care, Affinity is excited to streamline the health care process to help patients in need.”

Affinity has been experimenting with its DTC offerings for a few months, having launched its Operation Expanded Testing in June, through which it provides “no-cost, click-and-go” COVID testing to K-12 schools. The company operates in all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico and says it has managed well over 25 million health care transactions, including 3 million diagnostic tests, through its digital platforms.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the need for convenient health care solutions. We are looking forward to expanding our health programs with the launch of the eHome and eCare brands,” said Scott Storrer, CEO. “For 25 years, Affinity’s technologies and programs have helped millions of people — including our work with Fortune 100 companies and the U.S. Department of Defense. The launch of eHome and eCare builds on our commitment to providing high-quality and convenient health care services for those in need.”

