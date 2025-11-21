AGs from railroads’ headquarter states back merger

The stakes are rising in the proposed reshaping of the U.S. railroad industry.

After Attorneys General from nine states warned about potential negative effects, their counterparts from the railroads’ home states are urging federal regulators to approve the historic merger of Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern.

The letter sent Friday to the Surface Transportation Board was signed by Mike Hilgers of Nebraska, home to UP’s (NYSE: UNP) Omaha head office; Chris Carr of Georgia, where NS (NYSE: NSC) is based in Atlanta and J.B. McCuskey of West Virginia, a major coal producer.

The extraordinary letter from the states’ top law enforcement officers is the latest public relations broadside in the controversial process to create the first freight-only coast-to-coast railroad.