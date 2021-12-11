AI, NFTs: Breaking down the acronyms — Cyberly

The acronyms NFTs and AI are getting thrown around a lot. While new technologies are sure to change lives in the future, they are being put to work today.

For example, in this episode of Cyberly, host Blythe Brumleve talks about how a one-person marketing team can use artificial intelligence already on the market to get back hours in the workday.

She also chats with futurism creator Nasjaq on his favorite startups and what the purpose is for NFTs — non-fungible tokens — and how people can use them in the future.



