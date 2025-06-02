Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Airlines lower air cargo forecast amid escalating trade war

IATA says demand will grow less than 1% in 2025

Eric Kulisch
Airlines are expected to see cargo revenues contract 4.7% this year as demand slows and the ability to add fuel surcharges goes away. (Photo: Eric Kulisch/FreightWaves)

The International Air Transport Association on Monday downgraded its guidance for air cargo volumes and airline revenue from cargo as global tariffs unleashed by the new Trump administration roil freight markets.

The trade association said air cargo demand is now expected to grow 0.7% year over year, with member airlines hauling 76 million U.S. tons versus the previous projection in Dece mber of 80 million tons. In 2024, air cargo volume grew 12%, an all-time high, based on an average of data sources. Six months ago, IATA predicted cargo volume for passenger and all-cargo airlines would grow 5.8% this year.

The U.S. cancellation of the de minimis exemption, which allowed parcels valued below $800 to enter the country without duty or complex customs procedures, for China and Hong Kong is also weighing down cargo volumes as e-commerce retailers shift from direct-to-consumer shipping to fulfilling orders from U.S. warehouses stocked through less expensive ocean shipments.

Cargo revenues for member airlines are expected to decline 4.7% to $142 billion as global economic growth slows due to the proliferation of tariffs and other protectionist measures that tend to constrain cross-border trade, IATA said. IATA’s December projection was for $157 billion in cargo revenue. The cargo yield is also expected to decline by 5.2%, reflecting a combination of slower demand growth and lower oil prices. When jet fuel prices rise, airlines add fuel surcharges that typically include extra profit margin above the cost.

The new estimates suggest the air cargo market could see a big slump in the second half of the year that cancels the normal peak season. IATA recently reported that cargo demand remained strong, growing 5.8% in April from the same month last year. Cargo traffic, which includes a distance component on top of tonnage, increased 2.4% year over year during the first quarter, according to IATA data. 

    Eric Kulisch

    Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com