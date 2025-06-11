Albertsons truckers ratify new Teamsters contract

Over 90 Albertsons truckers represented by Teamsters Local 745 in Dallas have ratified a new four-year contract with the grocery retailer.
According to a Teamsters news release published on Wednesday, the collective bargaining agreement secured higher wages, a benefit pension plan, health care and job protections against the use of autonomous trucks.
The ratification comes weeks after union drivers threatened a strike at the company during labor negotiations, as reported on by CBS News. In May, local union workers authorized a strike that Albertsons Teamsters across the country pledged to support.
“Our members sent a clear message to Albertsons that they were ready to walk if we didn’t get a fair deal,” said Michael Perez, business agent at Local 745, in the Teamsters news release. “This group was ready to strike to win a fair contract. They stood strong to win real protections and put the company on notice. Teamsters won’t allow our jobs to be handed over to dangerous machines.”
Clyde Jackson, an Albertsons driver and Local 745 shop steward, said in the release that the agreement gave workers job security and protection from automation.
“We’re proud to be working under a strong Teamsters contract,” he said.
The release stated that Albertsons had pushed for contract language that “would have opened the door to the use of fully autonomous trucks” during negotiations. The new contract ensures autonomous trucks operated by the company must have a trained Teamsters operator on board.
“This is a major victory not just for our members in Texas, but for Teamsters across the country,” said Tom Erickson, director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division, in the release. “We made it clear to management that we will do whatever it takes to protect good union jobs and secure the contract our members deserve.”
An Albertsons Companies spokesperson told FreightWaves in an emailed statement that the company is “pleased to have reached a fair and equitable agreement with Teamsters Local 745.”
“We appreciate the union’s partnership in reaching a beneficial contract for our employees,” they said.