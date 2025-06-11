Albertsons truckers ratify new Teamsters contract

Over 90 Albertsons truckers represented by Teamsters Local 745 in Dallas have ratified a new four-year contract with the grocery retailer.

According to a Teamsters news release published on Wednesday, the collective bargaining agreement secured higher wages, a benefit pension plan, health care and job protections against the use of autonomous trucks.

The ratification comes weeks after union drivers threatened a strike at the company during labor negotiations, as reported on by CBS News. In May, local union workers authorized a strike that Albertsons Teamsters across the country pledged to support.

“Our members sent a clear message to Albertsons that they were ready to walk if we didn’t get a fair deal,” said Michael Perez, business agent at Local 745, in the Teamsters news release. “This group was ready to strike to win a fair contract. They stood strong to win real protections and put the company on notice. Teamsters won’t allow our jobs to be handed over to dangerous machines.”



