All quiet on the diesel front: Second week of small increases in DOE/EIA price

The diesel futures market has been trading in a fairly tight range, and it is showing up in relative stability at the pump.

The weekly average retail diesel price published Monday by the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration, used for most fuel surcharges, rose 0.5 cents per gallon to $3.665. That follows an increase last week of 0.1 cents a gallon. One-tenth of a cent is the smallest increment the price can move each week.

In the past 10 trading days, the price of ultra low sulfur diesel on CME is down just nine-tenths of 1 cent. The moves in that time have been relatively minor. Not surprisingly, retail prices are concurrently showing stability, and that’s reflected in the two latest small moves in the DOE/EIA price.



