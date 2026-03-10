Amazon defrauded: guilty plea in $3M+ fraud involving trailers

A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud in connection with a scheme to defraud Amazon by fraudulently making claims for trailer movements that didn’t actually take place.

Ameer Nasir, 25, pleaded guilty last week in U.S. District Court for Connecticut, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for that state.

Although the scheme began in December 2019 and went through early 2021 according to the indictment, Nasir was not indicted and arrested until May 2025.