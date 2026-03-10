Amazon defrauded: guilty plea in $3M+ fraud involving trailers

A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud in connection with a scheme to defraud Amazon by fraudulently making claims for trailer movements that didn’t actually take place.
Ameer Nasir, 25, pleaded guilty last week in U.S. District Court for Connecticut, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for that state.
Although the scheme began in December 2019 and went through early 2021 according to the indictment, Nasir was not indicted and arrested until May 2025.
In the indictment, Nasir was described as a principal of Pak Express Transport. It was registered in Connecticut in 2019.
According to the indictment, starting that year Nasir “defrauded”, devised and intended to devise a scheme… (to) obtain money and property through fraudulent pretenses.”
Pak Express, according to the indictment, submitted false invoices to Amazon Logistics (NASDAQ: AMZN), “fraudulently claiming to have made middle-mile transportation that he had not actually made.”
The indictment described the size of the fraudulent claims as more than $3 million. But in the U.S. Attorney’s prepared statement announcing the guilty plea, it was disclosed that Nasir is required to pay a restitution of $3.547,090.93.
Nasir set up 23 trucking companies that registered with Amazon Logistics, according to the indictment. One of the companies he registered was Pak Express. But he also registered other companies by “(misappropriating)…certain identifying information of trucking or transportation companies owned by other individuals with no connection to Nasir.”
The information Nasir misappropriated included the company’s DOT numbers, according to the indictment.
He would contract with Amazon Logistics to move a trailer, both empty or containing freight, between two locations, the indictment said.
Nasir would legitimately tap into the Amazon Relay TMS to check out a trailer and check it in to the scheduled destination.
Skipping past the security guards
But to evade a “geo-fence” capability in Amazon Relay, the indictment said, he employed a “manual override” in Amazon Relay to “fraudulently misrepresent to Amazon Logistics that he, via (the accounts he had set up), had completed trailer movements which he had not, in fact, completed.”
None of the movements had actually taken place, according to the indictment.
Nasir would then submit invoices and get paid. The indictment says he successfully pulled off this scam more than 1,000 times, from December 2019 through February 2021.
The indictment charged Nasir with wire fraud, for illegal transmission of fraudulent invoices to Amazon Logistics.
Nasir is free on $300,000 bond. Sentencing is set for May 29. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years.
