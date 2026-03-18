Amazon delivery provider convicted in $9.4M fraud scheme

A federal jury last month convicted the owner of an independent Amazon delivery company on 30 counts of stealing nearly $10 million from the retailer through a scheme that involved fake vendors and invoices.

The women and a co-conspirator used the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) money to purchase expensive real estate and luxury cars, including a nearly $1 million home, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Porsche Panamera, the Department of Justice said in a news release on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Brittany Hudson, the owner of Legend Express LLC, which contracted with Amazon to deliver packages, used a romantic relationship with Kayricka Wortham, an operations manager at an Amazon warehouse in Smyrna, Georgia, to skim money from Amazon using bogus vendors and invoices. Wortham was a supervisor with authority to approve new Amazon vendors and invoice payments.

Wortham provided the fake vendor information to unknowing subordinates and asked them to input the information into Amazon’s vendor system. Once the information was entered, Wortham and another co-conspirator at Amazon approved the fake vendors, enabling the vendors to submit invoices.