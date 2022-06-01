  • ITVI.USA
Logistics/Supply ChainsNewsWarehouse

Amazon doubles size of disaster-relief logistics facility

Atlanta location to expand to 20,000 cubic feet, store 1 million relief supplies

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonWednesday, June 1, 2022
1 minute read
Flatbed truck with a load of donated relief supplies for tornado victims.
Amazon expands disaster-relief capabilities in Atlanta (Photo: Trucks With Room to Spare)

Amazon.com Inc. said Wednesday it has doubled the size of its facility in Atlanta dedicated to storing and distributing emergency supplies to support disaster-relief efforts.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) said the location will expand to 20,000 cubic feet of fulfillment space and will store 1 million relief supplies, up from 500,000 in inventory when the facility opened a year ago to the day. The facility supports the southeast U.S., the Gulf Coast, the Bahamas, the Caribbean and Central America, Amazon said.

Amazon said it chose Atlanta because of its relatively close proximity to the affected areas.

The supplies, which Amazon has donated and pre-positioned, are designed to facilitate quick responses to calls for supplies most commonly needed at the front end of disaster-relief efforts. Those goods include tarps, tents, water containers and filters, medical equipment, clothing items, and kitchen supplies needed in the wake of natural or manmade disasters. 

As with last year, Wednesday’s announcement coincides with the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season. This year’s cycle is forecast to have 14 to 21 named storms, Amazon said, citing projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Of those storms, six to 10 are expected to reach hurricane strength.

Since 2017, Amazon has been exploring ways to expedite disaster-relief responses. Typically, emergency teams assess the supplies on hand, procure items that they need, and then consolidate, pack and ship the supplies into disaster zones. The process can take several days and delay time-critical responses. Amazon has said that its pre-positioning strategy is an effort to quickly get supplies to where they’re needed.

In an interview with FreightWaves last August, Abe Diaz, who leads Amazon’s disaster-relief efforts, said that the facility will reduce by 75% the amount of time that Amazon spends on procuring and packing supplies.

Photo of Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.