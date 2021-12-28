Amazon love affair: Residents in these states love their Prime memberships

Amazon dominates the online shopping space, holding 41% market share through October, according to Statista. The e-tailer posted a 10.68% increase in Black Friday revenue, according to documents obtained by Business Insider, and a 7.5% increase in orders on Cyber Monday. Amazon revenue was up 28% year-over-year for the nine months ending Sept. 30 to $332.4 billion.

We know people are in love with Amazon, but which states’ residents are the most Amazon-obsessed?

That is a question that TransImpact, a big data supply chain solutions company, wanted to know. The company sought out online shoppers in each of the 50 states and collected data on their preferences, asking respondents to answer questions regarding their Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shopping behavior. They were asked to rate themselves on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being most obsessed.

The full report can be found here.

Nationally, TransImpact calculated an obsession score of 54.27%. The company also broke the data down by region and state, finding that residents of the South and Northeast were most obsessed, led by North Carolina’s 69.89% score. Texas (69.75%) and Virginia (67.48%) were close behind.

“Perhaps the rural nature of Southern living and slower lifestyle make it more appealing to have Amazon handle the shipping rather than commuting for the purchase,” the company surmised.

We don’t shake presents either

The Northwest seemed to have the least interest in Amazon shopping. Perhaps not surprisingly, since it is home to Amazon’s largest e-commerce competitor Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Arkansas is the least obsessed Amazon state with a 21.29% rating. Hawaii (22.14%) and Massachusetts (22.70%) followed closely behind.

The remainder of the top 10 least obsessed states were Utah (23.03%), Washington (24.14%), North Dakota (25.56%), Oregon (25.81%), Rhode Island (25.83%), Colorado (27.21%) and Montana (30.09%). Rounding out the top 10 most obsessed states were Kansas (67.07%) in fourth, followed by Florida (66.67%), Alabama (66.27%), New York (64.29%), Ohio (63.89%), Georgia (53.41%) and Illinois (61.64%).

Survey respondents were also asked whether they could go the rest of their lives without ordering from Amazon. It turns out most Americans can’t. Just 16.5% said they would survive without clicking that “buy now” button.

Watch: Amazon’s logistics operation

Residents of Iowa seem to have the least self-control, with just 5.88% saying they could go without Amazon. Those in Maine could do without Amazon, with 29.41% saying they could avoid Amazon’s allure.

“It might come as no surprise then that the [majority of] states that can abstain from shopping on Amazon the longest match up quite well with the states who are the least obsessed. As our team reviewed the data for Amazon abstinence, we noticed a similar pattern — the West can generally ignore Amazon’s allure, while the South and East succumb to it more easily,” TransImpact’s report noted.

Of the states deemed most obsessed, only 6% of residents of North Carolina and 13.73% of Texans could avoid Amazon. Of the least obsessed states, 23.08% of Arkansas residents and 18% of Massachusetts residents said avoiding Amazon would not be a problem.

“Because 83.5% of Americans admit to surrendering to their Amazon obsession, we had to know more about their behaviors and preferences while indulging in one-click ordering and free two-day shipping,” TransImpact said as it dove deeper into the findings.

“When shoppers form an addiction to Amazon, it affects their lives in surprising ways,” the company added.

Porch piracy

Security company Safewise said there had been 210 million packages stolen from porches from November 2020 through November of this year. TransImpact may have found some of those culprits. In its survey, 7.4% of males admitted to stealing Amazon boxes from a neighbor. Theft and deception is not limited to males though, with 10% of females saying they hide Amazon packages from their partners. Gen Zers don’t seem to be as invested in Amazon as others, with 29.9% saying they want to stop ordering from Prime. A majority of Americans love the visibility Amazon provides in its shipping, with 54.5% saying they watch the delivery driver on the map or constantly check shipping updates.

When it comes to shopping on Amazon, groceries are popular among Millennials, with 16.6% saying they shop for their food items on the platform. Americans who do more than 50% of their holiday shopping on Amazon now stands at 33.2%, the survey found, and 43% said their main reason for shopping from Amazon is its 2-day Prime shipping offering.

Amazon Prime has been a hit with consumers, as well, with 85.8% of respondents saying they believe the service is worth the money. Prime Day is also a strong sales day for Amazon, with 16.8% of those in the survey saying they have spent more than $800 on this annual sales day.

Finally, Amazon is most known for its e-commerce platform, but the company has built a vast empire with other services as well, and 77.3% of those surveyed said they use other Amazon services such as Prime Video, Amazon Music, Amazon Kindle or Prime Gaming, and 27% said they have an Amazon credit card.

Clearly, Amazon is a bigger part of most Americans’ lives than many believe.

Click for more articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

Drones are flying into weather data deserts. Can they be stopped?

Navigating COVID-19 shipping chaos: Finding capacity and servicing the customer

Need a warehouse? You may have to wait 9 months