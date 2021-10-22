Amazon opens robotics facility in Massachusetts

Amazon is opening a new robotics facility in Massachusetts as it seeks to expand its warehouse robotics capabilities.

The 350,000-square-foot facility in Westborough will feature corporate offices, research and development labs, and manufacturing space. It joins an Amazon Robotics facility in North Reading, Massachusetts. The facilities are about one hour driving distance from each other, with the new Westborough location closer to central Massachusetts and North Reading near Boston.

“I want to welcome Amazon Robotics to Westborough and congratulate them for choosing to build out this first-of-its-kind facility in Massachusetts,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy. “This facility reaffirms the importance of the work we have done to build a talented workforce, foster innovation and create an ecosystem in the Commonwealth that allows innovation to grow and thrive.”

The facility will generate about 200 manufacturing jobs in the state.

“We care about the communities where we operate. This is why we are proud to expand high-tech robotics manufacturing in the U.S. and in Massachusetts specifically with the opening of this new facility,” said Vice President of Amazon Robotics Joe Quinlivan. “As a company we have created more than 20,000 jobs in Massachusetts since 2010 in communities from Boston to Westborough and beyond. This latest addition to Amazon’s presence in the Commonwealth brings great jobs, from hourly manufacturing roles to engineers and developers working on advancements in robotics, to help our facilities run safely and meet our customers’ needs.”

Amazon began developing warehouse robotics solutions in 2012. Since then, more than 350,000 units of robotics have been added to Amazon facilities globally.

Massachusetts has become a hotbed of technological innovation. Home to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the state has made efforts to lure technology companies to the region in recent years. According to the nonprofit MassRobotics, the state is home to more than 350 companies working on robotics technologies, and 18 universities in the state run a total of 35 robotics research and development programs.

“Massachusetts offers a highly talented workforce, and this Amazon facility opening further cements our state’s reputation as a key center for robotics development,” said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. “The opening of this new state-of-the-art robotics facility creates new jobs for individuals across a wide range of skills and backgrounds in addition to the 1,500 new seasonal jobs Amazon has created in the Commonwealth as the company continues its investment in the state’s economic growth and development and I am pleased to be here for this opening, especially during STEM Week in Massachusetts.”

Amazon currently lists 107 open positions for the Westborough facility on its Amazon Robotics jobs board.

Click for more articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

Drones are flying into weather data deserts. Can they be stopped?

Navigating COVID-19 shipping chaos: Finding capacity and servicing the customer

Need a warehouse? You may have to wait 9 months