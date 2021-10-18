  • ITVI.USA
E-commerce & FulfillmentModern ShipperNewsParcelTop Stories

Amazon to hire 150,000 seasonal workers

Company has made more than 300,000 different jobs available in past couple of months

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonMonday, October 18, 2021
1 minute read
Whole lot of hiring going on (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Amazon.com Inc. said Monday that it plans to hire 150,000 seasonal workers nationwide for the peak delivery season, bringing to 315,000 jobs that the Seattle-based e-tailer has made available over the past few months.

Wages start at $18 an hour for the seasonal positions, as well as sign-on bonuses of $3,000 and an additional $3 an hour in many locations, depending on the shifts that are worked, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) said. 

Amazon already said it wants to fill 40,000 new corporate and IT jobs and 125,000 full- and part-time logistics and transportation positions. All of those positions involve year-round work.

The number of Amazon’s seasonal positions dwarf those of other companies in the fulfillment and delivery space. For example, UPS Inc. (NYSE:UPS), which also handles massive peak-season volumes, plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers.

Amazon listed 20 states that will have the greatest number of seasonal positions. They include California, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Texas.

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.

