Amazon to hire 150,000 seasonal workers

Amazon.com Inc. said Monday that it plans to hire 150,000 seasonal workers nationwide for the peak delivery season, bringing to 315,000 jobs that the Seattle-based e-tailer has made available over the past few months.

Wages start at $18 an hour for the seasonal positions, as well as sign-on bonuses of $3,000 and an additional $3 an hour in many locations, depending on the shifts that are worked, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) said.

Amazon already said it wants to fill 40,000 new corporate and IT jobs and 125,000 full- and part-time logistics and transportation positions. All of those positions involve year-round work.

The number of Amazon’s seasonal positions dwarf those of other companies in the fulfillment and delivery space. For example, UPS Inc. (NYSE:UPS), which also handles massive peak-season volumes, plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers.

Amazon listed 20 states that will have the greatest number of seasonal positions. They include California, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Texas.