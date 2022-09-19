American Airlines rotates cargo chief again

(UPDATED: 10:20 A.M. EST)

American Airlines has rehired finance executive Greg Schwendinger as president of cargo, replacing Jessica Taylor, who was moved in late May to lead the company’s Integrated Operations Control Center.

The cargo division at American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) is a stepping stone for executives moving up the corporate ladder. Presidents typically rotate out within about two years. Taylor took over American Airlines Cargo in July 2020.

Schwendinger spent more than 15 years at American before leaving at the end of 2020 to head the finance department at AccentCare, a health care services provider.

His most recent position at American was vice president of financial planning and analysis. He spent most of his time at the company in financial planning and investor relations roles.

Reporting to Schwendinger will be Roger Samways, vice president of commercial; Sam Mendenhall, vice president of operations; and Eric Mathieu, managing director of customer experience.

American Airlines Cargo posted record revenue of $1.3 billion last year behind ultra-strong market conditions created by the pandemic that gave cargo airlines pricing power. The carrier’s revenue during the first half was $692 million and is on track to easily beat sales in 2019.

The Integrated Operations Control Center is the central nervous system of the airline’s global network, responsible for flight dispatch, crew, scheduling, air traffic control, weight-and-balance planning, meteorology, maintenance operation control and customer service.

CMA CGM Air Cargo

In related news, CMA CGM Air Cargo on Monday named Benoît Schäfer as COO. He spent the past five years as executive vice president of operations and maintenance at Air Austral, a small French passenger airline based a Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean.

CMA CGM launched operations in early 2021 as France’s first all-cargo airline. It is part of the CMA CGM Group of ocean shipping and logistics companies.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric at ekulisch@freightwaves.com

WHAT TO READ NEXT:

American Airlines announces new cargo president

Amazon taps airline executive to oversee sort centers