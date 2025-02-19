Another year of stagnant intermodal pricing?

Intermodal rates mixed across lanes

The one-year change in the Transcon Index and the Local East Index are shown in red and white, respectively. (Chart: SONAR)

Late last year, SONAR rolled out intermodal contract rates by lane. These include fuel surcharges. In addition to lane-level rates for 67 lanes, SONAR includes a Transcon Index (IMCRPM.TRANSCON – red line above) and a Local East (IMCRPM.LOCALEAST – white line above) Index. Detail on the components of those indexes is available here.

A trend has emerged in comparing the year-over-year changes between the two indexes versus year-ago levels. The Transcon Index is up 1.5% while the Local East Index is down 6%. While the intermodal industry is not close to being fully through bid season, the pattern appears consistent with what the domestic intermodal carriers said on their fourth-quarter earnings calls. They guided to rising rates on headhaul lanes – the Transcon Index is an average of five headhaul lanes outbound from LA – but also suggested that may not be the case on backhaul lanes or lanes where they may price to improve network balance. (The Local East Index represents a combination of headhaul and backhaul lanes.) What’s also different between transcon and local east intermodal lanes is that the latter group is more competitive with truckload. Despite optimism among carriers and analysts that truckload pricing will inflect to the upside this year, SONAR data does not yet show that translating to upward pressure on intermodal contract rates in modally competitive lanes.



