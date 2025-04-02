APM Terminals buys Panama Canal Railway from CPKC, Lanco Group/Mi-Jack

CALGARY, Alberta — Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE: CP) and the Lanco Group/Mi-Jack have sold the Panama Canal Railway to APM Terminals, a global terminal operator and an independent division of A.P. Moller-Maersk (XCSE: MAERSKa).

The 47.6-mile railway provides ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger services along the Panama Canal and has been a 50/50 joint venture between CPKC subsidiary Kansas City Southern and Lanco Group/Mi-Jack since its formation in 1998.

“We are pleased to have completed this transaction with APM Terminals, a part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, a key strategic partner of CPKC’s and major customer of the Panama Canal Railway Co.,” CPKC CEO Keith Creel said in a statement Wednesday. “The sale of this non-core asset creates value for our shareholders and reflects our commitment to optimize our assets as we focus on growing our core North American rail business through our unrivaled three-nation network connecting Canada, the United States and Mexico.”

Last year the railway posted $36 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization on revenue of $77 million. In a typical year, the railway handles 300,000 containers.



