ArcBest beats in Q3, warns of Q4 margin hit

Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest beat third-quarter expectations but forecast notable margin deterioration in both of its business segments during the fourth quarter.

ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.46 on Wednesday ahead of the market open. The result was 9 cents better than the consensus estimate but 18 cents lower year over year. Consolidated revenue of $1.05 billion was slightly ahead of expectations.

Table: ArcBest’s key performance indicators

The company’s asset-based unit, which includes less-than-truckload subsidiary ABF Freight, reported a 2% y/y increase in revenue per day as a 2% tonnage increase was partially offset by a 1% decline in yield (revenue per hundredweight). The yield metric was up against a plus-7.4% comp from last year.

The combination of a 4% increase in daily shipments and a 2% decline in weight per shipment drove the tonnage increase. It saw more freight from core LTL customers in the quarter, but overall weakness in the manufacturing complex was blamed for the lighter shipment weights.