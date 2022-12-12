ArcBest CFO to retire; company to begin search for replacement

ArcBest said Monday CFO David Cobb will retire in October 2023. The company has initiated a search for his replacement.

Cobb’s 17-year career at ArcBest saw the company more than double revenue to north of $5 billion. Over that time, the company has built out an asset-light transportation and logistics offering that rivals the size of its legacy LTL operations. ArcBest took a big step toward equaling the sizes of the two units last year when it acquired truckload brokerage MoLo Solutions, which generated $600 million in revenue at the time.

“In his time at ArcBest, David has made significant and meaningful contributions to our company. His collaborative spirit has been so valuable as ArcBest transformed into a leading logistics company,” Judy McReynolds, chairman, president and CEO, stated in a news release.

ArcBest has recorded multiple all-time best quarterly financial performances in recent periods.

Cobb joined the company as controller and chief accounting officer in 2006 and was named CFO in 2015.

“I am so fortunate to have worked the last 17 years at ArcBest where we truly have some of the best people in the business. It has been an honor to serve as CFO of ArcBest,” Cobb said.





